Aventura Mall is about to get high end barbecue from some high profile chefs

One of the OGs of celeb chefdom, Michael Mina is opening another restaurant in Miami right up the block from his Florida first, Bourbon Steak. International Smoke, slated to open this summer in Aventura Mall’s new piazza next to that great big slide tower, is Mina’s culinary collab with lifestyle expert, cookbook author and wife of baller Stephen, Ayesha Curry.

Already open in San Francisco, International Smoke “explores global approaches to fire, grilling and smoke to create flavorful dishes.” That’s a mouthful for barbecue. But here’s the rub: the word “international” isn’t for nothing. Here, you’ll be able to go from Greek lamb chops and Vietnamese BBQ pork chop to Punjabi-spiced fish fry and BINCHŌTAN-grilled lobster tail all in one meal if you dare. Calories, yes, but no jet lag.

This will be Curry’s first in Florida and Mina’s fourth, joining the aforementioned Bourbon Steak, Stripsteak and Pizza & Burger.

Aventura Mall has become quite the gastronomic destination, with Serafina, Tap 42, and Pubbelly Sushi Market, Genuine Pizza, among others already feeding hungry shoppers. Opening on March 26 is Le Pain Quotidien, soon followed by Rosetta Bakery, Figs + Mozzarella by Todd English, Shake Shack, Chipotle, My Ceviche, and Poké 305.

The good thing is, you’re in a mall and there’s always a bigger size pants available if necessary.