Art of the Meal: Best Art Basel dining events, pop ups, must eats

Dolla Dolla Bills Y’all Dulce de Leche -S’Mores Tart at Barton G.Handout

Barton G. Miami practically built a brand on culinary theatrics and whimsy way before Instagram was even conceived. The restaurant will crank it up a few notches during the week of art.

Among the menu highlights:

Diamonds are Forever — accessorized with “diamonds,” this playful take on a lemon drop is brought to the table with a citrus vodka nitro-infused Popsicle.

Studio 54— An elevated pasta dish featuring the disco ball a, 12-ounce ground Wagyu brisket and veal meatball with bucatini pasta.

Dolla Dolla Bills Y’all — A server brings out the dessert, wearing a welding mask and apron, and torches the white chocolate “gold bar” tableside that exposes the rich graham-cracker-crusted ganache tart with meringue, dulce de leche, and chocolate feuilletine golden nitro ice cream nuggets.