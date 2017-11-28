Art of the Meal: Best Art Basel dining events, pop ups, must eats
Food and art go hand-in-hand at Art Basel.
First we told you about Michael Schwartz’s newest restaurant, Amara, which is popping up for a sneak peek during Art Basel. Then it was the Museum of Ice Cream, whose Instagram-worthy exhibits draw celebrities and give desserts a run for its money.
Dozens of dining event will be vying for attention between exhibits. So we’ve narrowed the list to these best events, which include dinners, pop ups, pastry carts, food trucks and pretty much anything edible during art week.
Pubbelly's Late Night Ramen
One of People Magazine’s Sexiest Chefs, José Mendín, is celebrating Art Basel at his newly opened Habitat, where a resurgence of Pubbelly Noodle Bar’s Late Night Ramen will be offered from midnight to 2 a.m. from December 3-9. Habitat’s mezzanine lounge will be active throughout the week with tapas and cocktails by mixologist Pedro Sanchez from 6 p.m. to midnight and live music nightly.
For more information, go to Habitatmb.com/.
Basel House Mural Festival
The free and open to the public four-day graffiti fest from Dec. 7-10 at the RC Cola Plant in Wynwood will make you hungry, so in between tagging yourselves at the taggers’ masterpieces, stop by some of Miami’s best food trucks and a “zone of must” Instagram dessert vendors that are either visually artistic or gargantuan — anything from outrageous ice cream toppings, naughty cupcakes, giant milkshakes, hipster donuts and mouthwatering fillings.
For a free drink, RSVP at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/basel-house-2017-tickets-39559404243?aff=efbeventtix
Contemporary Culinary Art at Barton G.
Barton G. Miami practically built a brand on culinary theatrics and whimsy way before Instagram was even conceived. The restaurant will crank it up a few notches during the week of art.
Among the menu highlights:
Diamonds are Forever — accessorized with “diamonds,” this playful take on a lemon drop is brought to the table with a citrus vodka nitro-infused Popsicle.
Studio 54— An elevated pasta dish featuring the disco ball a, 12-ounce ground Wagyu brisket and veal meatball with bucatini pasta.
Dolla Dolla Bills Y’all — A server brings out the dessert, wearing a welding mask and apron, and torches the white chocolate “gold bar” tableside that exposes the rich graham-cracker-crusted ganache tart with meringue, dulce de leche, and chocolate feuilletine golden nitro ice cream nuggets.
Food Meets Art at The Bazaar by José Andrés
Got American Express Platinum? If so, lucky you.
Membership does, indeed, have its privileges because with it you can buy a $125 ticket to a fancy dinner on Dec. 8 with José Andrés at the SLS South Beach Hotel. Event proceeds will be donated to World Central Kitchen’s mission in Puerto Rico and other areas.
To purchase yours, click here.
Art Basel Lunch at Cantina La Veinte
The Icon Brickell’s Mexican spot is not only offering a special Art Basel themed lunch on Dec. 3, but it will also feature the artwork of Spanish actor/artist Jordi Molla, whose works will be displayed during said lunch.
From Dec. 8-10, the works of assorted Mexican artists will also be exhibited on the restaurant’s scenic waterfront patio.
Yard Basel
Yardbird Southern Table & Bar is hosting a $200-per-person, four-course truffle dinner, reminiscent of its midnight chefs table dinners of years past.
The fixed-price tasting menu (with wine!) focuses on delicacies truffle and caviar. Guests will enjoy dishes that include smoked stone crab and English pea ravioli, seared foie gras and a special rendition of Yardbird’s famous fried chicken.
Tickets include a welcome cocktail, wine pairings, tax and tip.
Dec. 7, 11:30 p.m.
Reservations: http://www.runchickenrun.com/store/event/YardBaselTruffleDinner/.
Art of Dinner-Villa Azur Basel Edition
The jet setty supper club channels its best Basel starting Dec. 6 with L’Arc Paris, the Champs Elysees haute spot created by Lenny Kravitz. No stranger to party benders, Villa Azur continues with its Thursday night dinner party featuring DJ Jack-E, followed by a Posh Brazil party with food by executive chef Philippe Ruiz.
Through the week, Villa Azur will showcase works of art by Catherine l’Empereur and Antoine Verglas, who introduced a new style of fashion photography with models Stephanie Seymour, Claudia Schiffer and Cindy Crawford in a series of intimate, documentary-style photographs.
Dec. 6-9, 6:30 p.m. to 3 a.m.
BLT Steak's Steak Tartare Tacos To Go
For those so fully committed during Art Week there’s no time to stop, consider this: the newly opened BLT Steak at the Iberostar Berkeley hotel is offering steak tartare tacos – to go.
Also available for the on the fly for Baselites: elote (Mexican corn). Just order with the restaurant hostess just inside the hotel entrance between 8-11 p.m. Tacos $18, elote $7 or a combo for $20.
Root & Bone Pop-up
Following the quiet closing of their restaurant, Sarsaparilla Club, Jeff McInnis and Janine Booth bring a pop-up version of their New York City restaurant, Root & Bone, to The Shelborne.
They will be open daily from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. through March, serving deviled eggs, biscuits and sweet-tea-brined fried chicken, among other things.
Hive Wynwood
Call this one a food hall pop up, smack in the middle of where it all happens, featuring a “curated tasting expedition of global flavors.”
In other words: food from Casablanca, Pinch Kitchen, Tacos and Tattoos, China Box and more.
There’s also a “circular mixology bar,” featuring boozy craftings from area bars. RSVP at hivewynwood.com for a complimentary Red Bull Cocktail.
Dec. 7-10
More info: Hivewynwood.com.