Art Basel foodies: Here are 5 hot, new restaurants to try

Hollow potato at Stubborn Seed.

“Top Chef” winner Jeremy Ford’s new solo project is one of the most anticipated openings of the Fall season. You’ll come here with a date who is into food and cocktails that may require tweezers to prepare. But there’s plenty for the less-initiated epicureans to love as well. Most dishes toggle between a look-at-me artistry and others simply go for the gut.

A Hawaiian Kajiki fish is served with a spicy buttermilk dressing, sea grapes and Asian pear, while a vegetarian-friendly warm celery root with comes with a “crackling” maitake mushroom and mustard froth. The smoked foie gras is presented dramatically with a glass dome cover, containing smoke and accompanied by Homestead boniato tortellini, marcona almond and spiced quince.

Pastry chef Dallas Wyne (formerly of Ariete) keeps the culinary fireworks going with dishes like the Corn Pavlova — corn custard topped with white meringue — and the Croustillant, a chocolate layer cake.

READ MORE: This “Top Chef” winner’s new South Beach restaurant has foodies salivating