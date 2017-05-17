There is a pizza in Miami that is three feet long and one foot wide. And it comes with beer.

Giant pizza, that is how they roll at Antico.

The spot

Antico Pizza Napoletana

The vibe

When it comes to true pizza napoletana, few do it better than Chef Giovanni Di Palma. He’s certified by Napoli, Italy’s Associazione Pizzaioli of Naples, and has won awards and accolades for his pies, including earning the title The Very Best Pizza in America by Departures Magazine. Chef Gio’s Miami Beach outpost (his flagship is in Atlanta) is the definition of laid-back cool, with hand-painted murals, bright red accents and polished concrete floors.

The deal

If you’re in a hurry, order a personal size pizette outside at the window for $10 ($2 extra for meats). Antico Pizza serves them “’till the dough runs out.” If you come with a group (or have a monstrous appetite), order The Pizza Metro for $100 – it’s one meter long, 10 inches wide, and comes with a cooler packed with eight Peroni beers on ice.

Something to savor

Cooked in Chef Gio’s custom-made 1000 degree acunto brick oven, Antico Pizza Napoletana’s pies come out quick, fresh, and pretty much perfect. We love the classic Margherita D.O.P, made with San Marzano tomato, bufala, basil and garlic, and the San Gennaro, made with salsiccia, dolce piccante pepper, bufala and cipolline.

Antico Pizza Napoletana

1058 Collins Ave, Miami Beach

https://centrostorico.it