Anthony Bourdain: ‘José risked everything to take a principled stand.’
Anthony Bourdain is not one to couch his opinions.
After chef José André tore off his chef’s coat at a South Beach Wine & Food Festival formal dinner in his honor, to reveal a black T-shirt that read, “I am an immigrant,” Bourdain bolstered the Spanish chef’s stance.
“I have nothing to lose to take that stand. I don’t run a restaurant empire. The president ain’t going to sue me for $10 million,” Bourdain said. “José risked everything to take a principled stand. And I don’t think he can be admired enough for that.”
Andrés pulled out of out of an agreement in 2015 to open a restaurant in Washington D.C.’s Trump Hotel in response to Trump’s talk of building a wall and using terms rapist and murders to describe Mexican immigrants. Trump returned fire with a $10 million lawsuit.
Remember, if you don't have anything nice to say...