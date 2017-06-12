Posted on

Your prayers for free meatballs have been answered

Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza is giving away an order of meatballs to anyone with the first or last name Anthony.Facebook
By Carlos Frías For Miami.com

If you’ve been praying for help to St. Anthony, the patron saint of lost causes, your prayers have been answered — with meatballs.

Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza is giving away a small order of meatballs Tuesday to anyone with the first or last name Anthony in honor of the feast day of St. Anthony of Padua, celebrated in the Catholic Church on June 13. The offer is good whether you dine in or take out and requires you show valid identification.

“Growing up in New York, I remember my grandmother always made her special, homemade meatballs on St. Anthony’s Day,” founder Anthony Bruno wrote in a release. “This is my way of honoring our family tradition and St. Anthony himself.”

Bruno spun off the family’s success at their Runway 84 Italian restaurant in Fort Lauderdale into a single Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza in 2002. Now, there are more than 60 franchised locations throughout South Florida and in the Northeast.

Comments

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback
Tourists These two men won Tony Awards after Florida Legislature wanted to defund their arts high school
You probably can’t join this new dating app, but don’t call it ‘elitist’

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback
Overtown’s back and it’s time to explore. We tell you where to go and what to look forward to
Miami Guide
Shaggy: ‘These Miami spots are boombastic’
What if Wonder Woman was from Miami?
The ‘Moonlight Effect’: Local film festivals celebrate Miami talent
What to do in Miami when it’s rainy outside but you just can’t stay home any longer
Luis Fonsi on his chart-topper ‘Despacito’: ‘Nobody really predicts a worldwide hit.’
Upgrade your Thursday night with rum and cigars at this classy social hour
Tourists These are the best reviewed restaurants of 2017 — so far
Everything we loved about Miami Fashion Week 2017
Photo Gallery: Shantall Lacayo and Custo Barcelona runway shows at Miami Fashion Week