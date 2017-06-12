Your prayers for free meatballs have been answered

Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza is giving away an order of meatballs to anyone with the first or last name Anthony.

If you’ve been praying for help to St. Anthony, the patron saint of lost causes, your prayers have been answered — with meatballs.

Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza is giving away a small order of meatballs Tuesday to anyone with the first or last name Anthony in honor of the feast day of St. Anthony of Padua, celebrated in the Catholic Church on June 13. The offer is good whether you dine in or take out and requires you show valid identification.

“Growing up in New York, I remember my grandmother always made her special, homemade meatballs on St. Anthony’s Day,” founder Anthony Bruno wrote in a release. “This is my way of honoring our family tradition and St. Anthony himself.”

Bruno spun off the family’s success at their Runway 84 Italian restaurant in Fort Lauderdale into a single Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza in 2002. Now, there are more than 60 franchised locations throughout South Florida and in the Northeast.