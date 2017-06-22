Posted on

It already has fancy stores — now Design District’s getting two fancy new restaurants

Kilgore, the chef/owner at Alter and Brava in the Arsht Center, will open two new restaurants in the Design District next year.Brett Hufizger
By Carlos Frías For Miami.com

Miami’s Design District has a plan to convince shoppers of Rolexes and Prada purses to linger a little longer: The way to their wallets is through their stomach.

The area’s major developer has signed one of Miami’s hottest young chefs — whose restaurant is among the Miami Herald’s best reviewed — to open two new restaurants in the Design District .

Alter chef/co-owner Brad Kilgore, 31, will open a Japanese-inspired cocktail lounge above a wood-fire American bistro in a massive 6,000-square-foot building that developer Craig Robins has entrusted entirely to him. Kilgore’s restaurants, Kaido and Ember, will be part of a collection Robins is assembling, like a culinary art gallery, in what will be the revamped north section of the district called Paradise Plaza.

“It’s an incredible opportunity … to express myself as a chef,” Kilgore said.

READ the full story: Alter’s Brad Kilgore to open two new Design District restaurants

Comments

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback

More Like This

Tourists 10 Stylish South Beach Hotels You Can Actually Afford to Stay In
Tourists Mattel’s new line of Ken dolls are ALL from Miami

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback
Tourists This new Miami restaurant is literally fire
Miami Guide
8 places in Coconut Grove worthy of your next day trip
It already has fancy stores — now Design District’s getting two fancy new restaurants
Ritz-Carlton isn’t all about hotels anymore. Now it’s launching a cruise line
Tourists OMG! Sawgrass Mills is having a major Bag Sale!
This Miami Beach bar earned top marks at the 2017 Spirited Awards. It’s kind of a big deal.
Here is everything we can write about Cam Con without getting fired
A look back at Jazid’s best moments (before it closes forever)
Jazid owner Daniel Wohlstein is selling his club: ‘The City of Miami Beach has killed the nightlife of South Beach’
Zip lines, a lagoon and a lazy river: the new Jungle Island is going to have all of that stuff.