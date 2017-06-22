It already has fancy stores — now Design District’s getting two fancy new restaurants

Kilgore, the chef/owner at Alter and Brava in the Arsht Center, will open two new restaurants in the Design District next year.

Miami’s Design District has a plan to convince shoppers of Rolexes and Prada purses to linger a little longer: The way to their wallets is through their stomach.

The area’s major developer has signed one of Miami’s hottest young chefs — whose restaurant is among the Miami Herald’s best reviewed — to open two new restaurants in the Design District .

Alter chef/co-owner Brad Kilgore, 31, will open a Japanese-inspired cocktail lounge above a wood-fire American bistro in a massive 6,000-square-foot building that developer Craig Robins has entrusted entirely to him. Kilgore’s restaurants, Kaido and Ember, will be part of a collection Robins is assembling, like a culinary art gallery, in what will be the revamped north section of the district called Paradise Plaza.

“It’s an incredible opportunity … to express myself as a chef,” Kilgore said.

READ the full story: Alter’s Brad Kilgore to open two new Design District restaurants