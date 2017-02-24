Chef Willy says ‘here I am, Miami’ with Aki-e

Chef Willy’s croquetas at Aki-e are nice way to start. Eggplant croquetas are plump and golden with a velvety and remarkably greaseless filling. Instagram Read more here: http://www.miamiherald.com/entertainment/restaurants/article134749269.html#storylink=cpy

⭐️⭐️ 1/2 stars (Good): Aki- é

He is known as Chef Willy, and although born in the Dominican Republic, he calls Miami home.

At 51 years old, the perpetually smiling William Hernandez has honed his skills in local kitchens, including Casa Rolandi, Giacosa, Caffe Vialetto and Caramelo. He has also done stints in New York, Gainesville, North Carolina and the D.R. But Miami is where his heart is, and his kids and grandkids, too.

Risottos, a specialty of Hernandez, come in many colors, such as this one served as a bed for the fish of the day. Instagram

So it makes sense that here is where he would stake out his first, very own, very personal and quirky restaurant on Southwest 57th Avenue that was the Old San Juan restaurant.