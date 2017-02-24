Posted on

Chef Willy says ‘here I am, Miami’ with Aki-e

Chef Willy’s croquetas at Aki-e are nice way to start. Eggplant croquetas are plump and golden with a velvety and remarkably greaseless filling. Instagram Read more here: http://www.miamiherald.com/entertainment/restaurants/article134749269.html#storylink=cpy
By Carlos Frías For miami.com

⭐️⭐️ 1/2 stars (Good): Aki-é

He is known as Chef Willy, and although born in the Dominican Republic, he calls Miami home.

At 51 years old, the perpetually smiling William Hernandez has honed his skills in local kitchens, including Casa Rolandi, Giacosa, Caffe Vialetto and Caramelo. He has also done stints in New York, Gainesville, North Carolina and the D.R. But Miami is where his heart is, and his kids and grandkids, too.

Risottos, a specialty of Hernandez, come in many colors, such as this one served as a bed for the fish of the day.Instagram

So it makes sense that here is where he would stake out his first, very own, very personal and quirky restaurant on Southwest 57th Avenue that was the Old San Juan restaurant.

READ MORE: Miami’s latest dining reviews and restaurant news

As the name attempts to convey, he is happy to be back. Aki-e, pronounced like the Spanish aquí and a shortened eh. “Here it is.”

READ THE FULL REVIEW: Chef Willy says ‘here I am, Miami’ with Aki-e

Aki-e

1200 SW 57th Ave., Miami

786-717-7009; akierestaurant.com

Comments

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback

More Like This

The Best Unofficial Events of SOBEWFF 2017
Tourists Top 10 Miami Hotels For Foodies During SOBEWFF

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback
Top 5 Balling Out events at the 2017 South Beach Wine & Food Festival
Miami Guide
A Runner’s Guide To Miami
These restaurants were local favorites. Then SOBEWFF made them international stars
Put an end to your sugar cravings at these SOBEWFF events
The official SOBEWFF late night party guide
Vegan and Vegetarian Guide To South Beach Wine & Food Festival
Tourists Eats, Rhymes & Life: A Tribe Called Quest rapper gets cooking in Miami
Tourists These students created a burger and a beer. Now they’re going to SOBEWFF
Music, Seinfeld, basketball and more for your weekend – Feb. 24 – 26
Greek food and culture will get the spotlight at this Miami festival