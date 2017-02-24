Chef Willy says ‘here I am, Miami’ with Aki-e
⭐️⭐️ 1/2 stars (Good): Aki-é
He is known as Chef Willy, and although born in the Dominican Republic, he calls Miami home.
At 51 years old, the perpetually smiling William Hernandez has honed his skills in local kitchens, including Casa Rolandi, Giacosa, Caffe Vialetto and Caramelo. He has also done stints in New York, Gainesville, North Carolina and the D.R. But Miami is where his heart is, and his kids and grandkids, too.
So it makes sense that here is where he would stake out his first, very own, very personal and quirky restaurant on Southwest 57th Avenue that was the Old San Juan restaurant.
As the name attempts to convey, he is happy to be back. Aki-e, pronounced like the Spanish aquí and a shortened eh. “Here it is.”
Aki-e
1200 SW 57th Ave., Miami
786-717-7009; akierestaurant.com
