After less than two years, both of these South Beach restaurants are closed

The gourmet grim reaper has visited South Beach just in time for summer. This time there are two casualties. Zuma restaurateur Arjun Waney’s Latin-Asian concept DÔA Miami Beach, which opened in late 2016, is now kaput. Also, Japanese/Peruvian fusion Nikkei restaurant Sakura 736, which opened in October of last year, has shuttered.

As for Sakura 736 seven-month lifespan, a rep says, “They just didn’t have the funding to keep the doors open while building momentum.”

DÔA has yet to return our request for comment, but you might recall this being the place that was offering a $750 margarita for Cinco de Mayo last year. Wonder how many they sold? Not enough, apparently.

DÔA is located next to the recently shuttered ORA nightclub. That bottle service hot spot is allegedly transitioning into a Walgreen’s. Maybe the space formerly known as DÔA will become a CVS? Stay tuned.