Eats, Rhymes & Life: A Tribe Called Quest rapper gets cooking in Miami

Jarobi White, left, performed with Q-TIp and A Tribe Called Quest during the Feb. 12 Grammys. He will soon be performing in the kitchen, cooking alongside Alter chef Brad Kilgore.

A Tribe Called Quest dropped a new album, lit up the Grammys, and now one of its founding members has something really hot in store for Miami.

Rapper Jarobi White is sliding into the kitchen for one night, during the South Beach Wine & Food Festival, to cook alongside Alter chef Brad Kilgore, the two-time James Beard award-nominated chef who is quickly becoming a rock star in his own field. After dinner, White will perform on the restaurant’s patio, Bar Alter.

“People will be able to experience his food and his performance,” said Kilgore, who met White’s manager through a mutual friend on New Year’s Eve. “Food and music just go together.”

White is one of the band’s original members but left the group in 1991 searching for a new challenge to feed his soul — and found it in culinary school.

White cut his teeth at the redoubtable August New York City restaurant alongside his guru, chef Josh Eden. He then founded Eats, Rhymes & Life, a play off of ATCQ’s breakthrough 1996 album Beats, Rhymes & Life and also the name of White’s culinary brand, where he joins chefs across the country for kitchen takeovers. He’s cooked with some of the country’s top chefs, including Marcus Samuelsson, who has been planning an Overtown restaurant.

What makes this different from any other dining event is White’s ability to bring both sides of his talent to an event. He will be rapping and putting on a show at the restaurant outside patio, along with Mobb Deep founding member Prodigy. And then White will prepare the small bites in a collaborative five-course, drink-paired tasting menu with Kilgore (who, this week, was nominated for the James Beard Rising Star Chef of the Year award for the second time) and Kilgore’s Chicago friend Brandon Brumback, who is opening a new restaurant in the Windy City.

The party continues with an after party at the East Hotel, where Prodigy will continue the beats, paired with bites and drinks past midnight.

Jarobi White at Alter

What: Chef and A Tribe Called Quest founder Jarobi White will be performing and collaborating on a five-course, wine-paired dinner alongside Alter chef Brad Kilgore.

When: Feb. 24, beginning at 7:30 p.m. A performance by White follows at 10, capped by an after party at the East Miami hotel.

Cost: $250 includes 5-course dinner, performance and after party at East Miami hotel. For tickets, call 305-573-5996 or email info@altermiami.com.