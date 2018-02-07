A three-story, Italian food hall is ready to open at Brickell City Centre. Here’s what it’s like.

Music was turned up just a little louder to cover the din of drilling and hammering as the final touches were put on the massive new Italian food hall in Brickell City Centre, La Centrale.

This latest food hall, a year in the making, is not the first to open in the expansive, high-end mall in Brickell. It’s not the first Italian one, either, as Casa Tua Cucina, a self-serve version of the pricey South Beach restaurant, earned a three-star (Good) Miami Herald review last month.

La Centrale (pronounced Chen-TRAH-leh) is, however, by far the largest, a three-story, 40,000 square-foot monument that promises to take diners on a culinary tour of Italy. It will open to the public Feb. 16. But the project’s managers gave media a behind-the-scenes tour of the 99.9 percent complete food hall that makes up the northern wing of the mall.

Each floor is dedicated to a different dining experience, highlighting a separate part of Italy.

“What we wanted to bring to Miami was a 100 percent Italian experience,” managing partner Matthias Kiehm said. “Every one of our stations have a story.”