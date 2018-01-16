A Japanese resto with a hidden (shh!) sushi bar is opening this week in Miami Beach
Michelin-starred Sushi Azabu New York debuts its Miami offshoot, Azabu Miami Beach Jan. 19 inside the Marriott Stanton South Beach.
Led by “Chef Masa” Masatsugu Kubo, Azabu Miami Beach is an izakaya and raw fish funhouse featuring a full-service dining room, a hidden sushi counter with Tokyo-trained chefs called The Den, and Bar Azabu, a cocktail bar showcasing sakes and more than 40 imported whiskies.
While it’s only the second location in the United States (there’s another in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia), Azabu Miami Beach will differ from its New York City counterpart with the introduction of the dining room and the sushi den. The izakaya-style restaurant will feature dishes cooked on the robata grill using traditional Japanese Binchotan charcoal.
On the dining room menu: robata-grilled Yakitori, Japanese fried rice served tableside on a sizzling Tobanyaki grill and udon noodles. Japanese raindrop cake (made with agar gelatin, popular in many Asian countries), served with Japanese brown sugar syrup, will be a staple on the dessert menu.
The hidden sushi den, which you can only enter through the kitchen doors, features an 11-seat sushi bar strictly serving omakase “chef’s choice” sushi, using local and imported seafood flown directly from Japanese fish markets.
Azabu Miami Beach
161 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; Open daily 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. (midnight Friday and Saturday)
The Den accepts call-in reservations 6 p,m. to 11 p.m. (last seating at 10 p.m.) Wed-Sun via 786-276-0520
Bar Azabu open daily from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m.