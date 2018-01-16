Michelin-starred Sushi Azabu New York debuts its Miami offshoot, Azabu Miami Beach Jan. 19 inside the Marriott Stanton South Beach.

Led by “Chef Masa” Masatsugu Kubo, Azabu Miami Beach is an izakaya and raw fish funhouse featuring a full-service dining room, a hidden sushi counter with Tokyo-trained chefs called The Den, and Bar Azabu, a cocktail bar showcasing sakes and more than 40 imported whiskies.

Bar Azabu DeepSleep Studio

While it’s only the second location in the United States (there’s another in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia), Azabu Miami Beach will differ from its New York City counterpart with the introduction of the dining room and the sushi den. The izakaya-style restaurant will feature dishes cooked on the robata grill using traditional Japanese Binchotan charcoal.

The Den DeepSleep Studio

On the dining room menu: robata-grilled Yakitori, Japanese fried rice served tableside on a sizzling Tobanyaki grill and udon noodles. Japanese raindrop cake (made with agar gelatin, popular in many Asian countries), served with Japanese brown sugar syrup, will be a staple on the dessert menu.

Dining room DeepSleep Studio

The hidden sushi den, which you can only enter through the kitchen doors, features an 11-seat sushi bar strictly serving omakase “chef’s choice” sushi, using local and imported seafood flown directly from Japanese fish markets.