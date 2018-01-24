A critic just reviewed Salt Bae’s new restaurant. It was brutal.

Everybody loves Salt Bae. On Instagram, anyway.

One of his new restaurants, however, hasn’t inspired the same emotion. New York Post critic Steve Cuozzo reviewed Nusr-Et in Midtown Manhattan, and the entire experience left him – forgive us – salty.

Famous for the way he sprinkles salt on his steaks, the Turkish chef opened his first U.S. restaurant Nusr-et Steakhouse in Brickell last November. Shortly afterward the chef – whose real name is Nusret Gökçe – angered many Cuban Americans when a photo in which he posed as Fidel Castro surfaced on Instagram.

Nusr-Et in New York has only been open a week, which Cuozzo admits in his review. He points out that the restaurant has been “in the works for months,” suggesting there was plenty of time to avoid problems. He also writes that some items were good, but prices were ridiculous considering the tiny portions.

Here are the most brutal quotes in his review, which came after the headline “Salt Bae’s underwhelming steakhouse is a ripoff.” Ouch.

“Last Sunday night, Nusr-Et was Public Rip-off No. 1. An up-and-mostly down meal for three, where each of us had just one cocktail and one glass of bad wine each, cost a whopping $521.45 — and left us craving a snack.”

“Salad for $25 heaped days-old iceberg lettuce and mystery greens with tasteless goat cheese and a few walnuts, raisins and pomegranate seeds.”

“Rubbing salt into the wound, high-school-grade french fries came to the table 20 minutes before the steak did, and turned cold.”

“Unlike any other steakhouse, they serve no bread unless you order a dish that happens to include it.”

“His tableside, butcher’s blade attack on a $130, ‘mustard-marinated Ottoman steak’ failed to sufficiently tenderize the shoe-leather-tough bone-in ribeye, which, for extra fun, was loaded with gruesome globs of fat.”