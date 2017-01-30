What is Okonomiyaki? The next BFD in food says chef Vivian Howard.

Start your salivating.

Vivian Howard, chef/owner of two North Carolina restaurants Chef & The Farmer and The Boiler Room Oyster Bar and host of PBS’ “A Chef’s Life,” will be in town for the all-consuming South Beach Wine & Food Festival (get it?). You’re invited to meet her, nosh and join in the fun.

The James Beard Award winner will be co-hosting a dinner called The North Carolina Sisterhood, as part of the Taste Fort Lauderdale Series at 7 p.m. Feb. 25 at Burlock Coast at The Ritz-Carlton, Fort Lauderdale. Howard and some pals from her home state will be bringing in some local ingredients and serving up some Southern charm.

“I work to blend family, food and storytelling in a way that touches people and reminds them of where they came from,” she Howard writes on her namesake website. “The process of it all is generally a bit messy for me and my loved ones, but it’s been interesting and rewarding so far.”

Here’s what else she said before her trip:

What do you consider the hottest food trends of 2017?

I’m thinking Okonomiyaki or Japanese cabbage pancakes will be big…at least they are in my little world. And I’m hoping hand pies, savory and sweet, are the new donuts.

What about the hottest restaurant trend?

I hope very tasty, health-driven, fast casual spots.

If you were on Death Row, what you want for your last meal?

I know it’s incredibly un-chic, but I’d probably ask for a fatty ribeye and a loaded baked potato.

What was your biggest kitchen disaster?

I can’t tell you that.

Best meal you ever put in your mouth?

Room temperature, vinegar and smoke laced barbecued chicken for breakfast every Saturday of my youth.

Where do you like to dine when in Miami?

Unfortunately for me, I’ve only been here a few times. The dining experience I remember most from those quick trips is Michael’s Genuine. It was great. I hope to get more spots under my belt this go-round.

How do you stay in shape when your life revolves around food?

I’m hardly what you’d call “in shape,” but I have an elliptical at my office where I “workout” and sprout my best ideas. I also eat pretty darn healthy 70 percent of the time.

