A beachy keen seafood spot and gin bar opening at this South Beach hotel

The Angler’s Hotel South Beach’s renovation and expansion is going to include two new dining concepts: Seawell Fish n’ Oyster, a beach house-y modern, coastal American seafood spot, and Minnow Bar, a reimagined gin house. Both are slated to open sometime in the late spring.

Executive chef Julian Garriga commands the kitchen at Seawell Fish n’ Oyster in the space that formerly housed 660 at Angler’s with a menu highlighting classics alongside entrée selections that play with fish, shellfish and non-seafood items. Leading the booze program at both Seawell and Minnow Bar is local veteran lead bartender, Chris Resnick, alumnus of Lure Fish Bar and Regent Cocktail Club

“I’m passionate and excited to bring an approachable American seafood joint to the neighborhood,” Garriga said. “I’ll be putting a flavor-spin on classic dishes like the Rock Shrimp Scotch Egg, Short Rib Burger, and Lobster Bisque en Croute. I can’t wait to share the menu with the community.”

Garriga’s menu highlights also include dishes like savory Lobster Poutine, home cut fries topped with creamy gravy and queso fundido; Perloo Stuffed Squid with English peas and beurre noisette; Low Country Boil with freshly-caught shrimp and crawfish, smoked sausage, corn, potatoes and traditional Old Bay broth.

Minnow Bar is set to open prior to Seawell, in spring 2018, and will house a clear spirits bar where gin will star alongside herb-infused craft cocktails. An unfussy, “pinkies-down wine program” will feature unpretentious tried and tasted faves alongside a sour-centric beer selection. Following the opening of Seawell, Minnow Bar will begin offering a unique and savory lite bites menu showcasing an assortment of dishes also developed by Garriga.

Seawell Fish n’ Oyster and Minnow Bar, 660 Washington Ave.; 305-534-9600 or www.seawellmiami.com