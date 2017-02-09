How to live your life according to a Twitter account just for pizza
If you love pizza as much as is humanly possible, you’ve got to follow @tweetlikepizza on Twitter. Sure, it may look like a silly account, but with more than 153,000 followers, @tweetlikepizza has to be doing something right. Plus, there’s a lot to learn from pizza and pizza lovers. In honor of #NationalPizzaDay, here are nine ways to get your life right, according to a Twitter account dedicated to the love of pizza:
1. First and foremost: We are not here for you if you don't like pizza
Don't trust people that don't like pizza
— pizza (@tweetIikepizza) January 18, 2017
Sorry, not sorry.
2. Never trust what you see in the magazines
Beauty comes in all shapes and sizes. Small, large, circle, square, thin crust, thick crust, stuffed crust, extra toppings…
— pizza (@tweetIikepizza) January 10, 2017
Beauty standards are cheesy.
3. It's OK to be open and comfortable with your sexuality
where do i buy this??? pic.twitter.com/mtk7Sq7tiX
— pizza (@tweetIikepizza) December 23, 2016
You can get a bunch of pizza memorabilia here.
4. All you need in life to accomplish your dreams is determination
Every pizza is a personal pizza if you believe in yourself
— pizza (@tweetIikepizza) December 15, 2016
5. Don't worry about a thing
why stress when you can pizza
— pizza (@tweetIikepizza) January 24, 2017
6. Life's not a popularity contest (unless you're a pizza)
You can't make everyone happy. You're not pizza.
— pizza (@tweetIikepizza) February 2, 2017
7. Take time to heed your health
pic.twitter.com/WQtC3qqSRR pic.twitter.com/GyjN3zefVF
— pizza (@tweetIikepizza) February 3, 2017
This food pyramid should help.
8. Exercise daily
— pizza (@tweetIikepizza) January 20, 2017
9. Be confident in your abilities
I can't cook but i sure know how to order a pizza
— pizza (@tweetIikepizza) February 7, 2017
