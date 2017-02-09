How to live your life according to a Twitter account just for pizza

If you love pizza as much as is humanly possible, you’ve got to follow @tweetlikepizza on Twitter. Sure, it may look like a silly account, but with more than 153,000 followers, @tweetlikepizza has to be doing something right. Plus, there’s a lot to learn from pizza and pizza lovers. In honor of #NationalPizzaDay, here are nine ways to get your life right, according to a Twitter account dedicated to the love of pizza:

1. First and foremost: We are not here for you if you don't like pizza Don't trust people that don't like pizza — pizza (@tweetIikepizza) January 18, 2017

2. Never trust what you see in the magazines Beauty comes in all shapes and sizes. Small, large, circle, square, thin crust, thick crust, stuffed crust, extra toppings… — pizza (@tweetIikepizza) January 10, 2017

3. It's OK to be open and comfortable with your sexuality where do i buy this??? pic.twitter.com/mtk7Sq7tiX — pizza (@tweetIikepizza) December 23, 2016

4. All you need in life to accomplish your dreams is determination Every pizza is a personal pizza if you believe in yourself — pizza (@tweetIikepizza) December 15, 2016

5. Don't worry about a thing why stress when you can pizza — pizza (@tweetIikepizza) January 24, 2017

6. Life's not a popularity contest (unless you're a pizza) You can't make everyone happy. You're not pizza. — pizza (@tweetIikepizza) February 2, 2017