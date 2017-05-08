Posted on

601 Miami replaces Bongos at the AAA (at least part of the time)

by Lesley Abravanel | Lank@aol.com | @LesleyAbravanel

New at the AmericanAirlines Arena: 601 Miami in the space formerly known as Bongos. The bi-level space isn’t quite a restaurant, more of an event space for hire, but during Miami Heat games and events, drinking and dining is open to all ticket holders.

The Tumbler Bar & Lounge menu features snacks such as confit chicken wings, sliders, shishito peppers and chicken and waffles. The Decanter Bar features a self-serve craft beer wall and the same menu as the Tumbler Bar. The bars are open for half time and post game revelry, too. For those looking for a more filling option, select games and events will offer The Chef Table, featuring “a deluxe menu including fresh salads, Chef carved beef, trendy entrees, fan favorites, a delicious assortment of side dishes and desserts.”  

The Chef Table is also throwing a Mother’s Day Brunch from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday with seatings at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Cost is $59.95 per person and $19.95 per child under the age of 12. 

Dining during event days andnights starts 90 minutes before game time and lasts until the end of the first quarter.  Enter 601 from the northeast main entrance, from Gates 5 & 6, from the Xfinity East Plaza or P2 Parking S.E. Garage Elevator.  

