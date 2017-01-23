Leave your Netflix: 5 places to chill in Coconut Grove
History and heritage still echo through The Grove, as you discover when strolling beside the bay at Peacock Park; or by visiting Ralph Munroe’s former home The Barnacle, which dates back to 1891.
Before touring The Barnacle — one of the few places where you can still see the dense tropical hardwood hammock that used to cover much of coastal Miami — pick up cocktail, a burger or several scoops of gelato at these Coconut Grove spots:
1. Bianco Gelato
Bianco Gelato is said to have authentic-from-Italy recipes for their creamy scoops.
786-717-5315
biancogelato.com
2. Monty’s Raw Bar and Restaurant
Monty’s Raw Bar and Restaurant, with its great view, is a popular happy hour spot.
305-865-3992
montysrawbar.com
3. Sandbar Sports Grill
Sandbar Sports Grill has good drink specials and great tacos and attracts lots of people out on the town.
305-444-5270
sandbargrove.com
4. Tavern in the Grove
Tavern in the Grove is popular with young locals, particularly the college crowd.
305-447-3884
taverninthegrove.com
5. Taurus Beer & Whiskey Bar
Taurus Beer & Whiskey Bar has good burgers, good beer and good vibes.
305-529-6523
taurusbeerandwhiskey.com
Remember, if you don't have anything nice to say...