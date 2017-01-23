Posted on

Leave your Netflix: 5 places to chill in Coconut Grove

History and heritage still echo through The Grove, as you discover when strolling beside the bay at Peacock Park; or by visiting Ralph Munroe’s former home The Barnacle, which dates back to 1891.

Before touring The Barnacle — one of the few places where you can still see the dense tropical hardwood hammock that used to cover much of coastal Miami — pick up cocktail, a burger or several scoops of gelato at these Coconut Grove spots:

1. Bianco Gelato

Bianco Gelato is said to have authentic-from-Italy recipes for their creamy scoops.

786-717-5315
biancogelato.com

3137 Commodore Plaza, Miami, FL 33133
2. Monty’s Raw Bar and Restaurant

Monty’s Raw Bar and Restaurant, with its great view, is a popular happy hour spot.

305-865-3992
montysrawbar.com

2550 S Bayshore Dr, Miami, FL 33133
3. Sandbar Sports Grill

Sandbar Sports Grill has good drink specials and great tacos and attracts lots of people out on the town.

305-444-5270
sandbargrove.com

3064 Grand Ave, Miami, FL 33133
4. Tavern in the Grove

Tavern in the Grove is popular with young locals, particularly the college crowd.

305-447-3884
taverninthegrove.com

3416 Main Hwy
5. Taurus Beer & Whiskey Bar

Taurus Beer & Whiskey Bar has good burgers, good beer and good vibes.

305-529-6523
taurusbeerandwhiskey.com

Get directions 3540 Main Hwy, Miami, FL 33133
