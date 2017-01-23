Leave your Netflix: 5 places to chill in Coconut Grove

History and heritage still echo through The Grove, as you discover when strolling beside the bay at Peacock Park; or by visiting Ralph Munroe’s former home The Barnacle, which dates back to 1891.

Before touring The Barnacle — one of the few places where you can still see the dense tropical hardwood hammock that used to cover much of coastal Miami — pick up cocktail, a burger or several scoops of gelato at these Coconut Grove spots:

1. Bianco Gelato Bianco Gelato is said to have authentic-from-Italy recipes for their creamy scoops.

786-717-5315

biancogelato.com 3137 Commodore Plaza, Miami, FL 33133

2. Monty's Raw Bar and Restaurant Monty's Raw Bar and Restaurant, with its great view, is a popular happy hour spot.

305-865-3992

montysrawbar.com 2550 S Bayshore Dr, Miami, FL 33133

3. Sandbar Sports Grill Sandbar Sports Grill has good drink specials and great tacos and attracts lots of people out on the town.

305-444-5270

sandbargrove.com 3064 Grand Ave, Miami, FL 33133

4. Tavern in the Grove Tavern in the Grove is popular with young locals, particularly the college crowd.

305-447-3884

taverninthegrove.com 3416 Main Hwy