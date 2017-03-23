5 Cafes That Will Up Your Lunch Game Now
Scenario: you have a lunch meeting scheduled – okay, let’s call it a “power lunch” and you need a reasonable place to go with good food, decent coffee and friendly (dare we say quick and efficient?) service. Don’t worry – from South Beach to Brickell we’ve got you covered with these five new places that will revolutionize your lunch game, one avocado toast at a time.
1. Bakehouse Brasserie
The prolific Menin Hospitality team went a little Francophile for this polished new spot in South of Fifth. There are grab-and-go baked goods (including incredible homemade cookies) but the real draw is the all-day French-themed brunch featuring dishes like stuffed croissant French toast and gravlax Benedict, plus burgers and charcuterie. The space is comfortable and sophisticated with white-and-gold lighting, brown leather banquettes and a loungey area by the front making it perfect for families.
Don’t miss: The avocado toast and the carrot cake, both delectable renditions of these cafe staples.
808 1st St, Miami Beach, (305) 434-8249
2. LaMuse Cafe
A covert spot hidden inside the super hip Avante Gallery on the ground floor of the Epic Tower, this slick 20-seat space is where you’ll come for hand-crafted lattes made with Brooklyn Roasting Coffee (the first in Miami to serve it) and order anything from meticulously-plated tartines (like the smoked salmon, cucumber, cream cheese, & dill or the avocado, sea salt, honey & chia seeds rendition) to a generous Seafood Cobb, with shrimp, lump crabmeat, cage-free eggs and fresh avocado. Grab-and-go options include Dagwood-worthy lunch sandwich of turkey, apple, brie & mint and cold-pressed juices from Miami-based Expressed Juice.
Personally designed by Avant Gallery owner/gallerist Dmitry Prut, the cafe is filled with fun details and eye-catching art culled from the gallery’s contempoaray art collection. A soon-to-open 34-seat outdoor patio is in the works, which will be the perfect spot to sample the cafe’s rose-heavy wine list.
Don’t miss: A cross between a croissant and a subsandwhich, the cafe’s unique CroSub™ stuffed with cafe-free egg salad, campari tomatoes and sliced avocado on a multi-grain croissant
270 Biscayne Blvd Way #102, Miami, (305) 400-0036
3. OTL
So Dave Grutman and Craig Robbins teamed up with the folks behind Manhattan’s popular restaurant and takeout concept the Smile to open this coffee shop (the name stands for “Out to Lunch” – you’re welcome) which means you might run into celebs like Elle Macpherson or DJ’s enthusiastically tucking into avocado toasts. And the place is practiccally made for Instagram with pastel blue walls, blond wood paneling and marble table tops that make any “drone” shot instantly gorgeous (don’t forget your sunnies and a designer purse casually placed on the table). The coffee here is expertly brewed, the grilled cheese with date preserves is pleasure on a plate and the people watching is spectacular.
Don’t miss: The Super Seed Butter toast – a decadent but delicioulsy nutritous open-face sandwich. A slab of brioche is topped with homemade nut butter made from a blend of nuts and seeds and topped with fresh blueberries.
160 NE 40th St, Miami, (786) 953-7620
4. American Harvest
The latest from Grove Bay Hospitality Group ( the folks behind Glass & Vine in Coconut Grove), this new spot at Brickell City Centre is essentially a fast-casual farm-to-table restaurant – which is exactly what Miami needs more of. In less than five minutes you can get a rustic bowl of Harvest Cobb salad made with mixed greens with a bacon-and-pumpkin-seed crumble, organic black beans, queso fresco, avocado, and baby heirloom tomatoes in a chimichurri vinaigrette. There’s also a chicken salad sandwhich (made with yogurt instead of mayo), a double-patty burger and steak tacos. Vegetarians have plenty to choose from include a curry roasted vgetable bowl, a quinoa and shiitake veggie burger and a pesto harvest skillet brimming with roasted veggies.
Don’t miss: The cauliflower skillet made with Greek yogurt sauce, kimchi brussells sprouts and garlic.
701 S Miami Ave, Miami; (786) 292-2887
5. South Pointe Tavern
Located at the prior Bar Crudo spot, also in SoFi is this little gem of a neighborhood spot. In addition to being a welcome watering hole (with a great selection of bourbons and whiskies) for all the condo dwellers, the tavern also serves breakfast daily from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Pastries include croissants, almond pear danishes, and chocolate rye cookies sourced from Zak the Baker. The avocado toast is topped with a poached egg and traditional eggs Benedict is offered with Canadian bacon or smoked salmon. It’s also the only place you can get a cup of Left Hand Coffee, an artisan brew out of Montauk, NY.
Don’t miss: Taco Tuesdays with $5 tacos and a variety of Tequila flights available from 5pm to Midnight.
40 South Pointe Dr., Miami Beach, (305) 763-8368
Remember, if you don't have anything nice to say...