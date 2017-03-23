5 Cafes That Will Up Your Lunch Game Now

A covert spot hidden inside the super hip Avante Gallery on the ground floor of the Epic Tower, this slick 20-seat space is where you’ll come for hand-crafted lattes made with Brooklyn Roasting Coffee (the first in Miami to serve it) and order anything from meticulously-plated tartines (like the smoked salmon, cucumber, cream cheese, & dill or the avocado, sea salt, honey & chia seeds rendition) to a generous Seafood Cobb, with shrimp, lump crabmeat, cage-free eggs and fresh avocado. Grab-and-go options include Dagwood-worthy lunch sandwich of turkey, apple, brie & mint and cold-pressed juices from Miami-based Expressed Juice.

Personally designed by Avant Gallery owner/gallerist Dmitry Prut, the cafe is filled with fun details and eye-catching art culled from the gallery’s contempoaray art collection. A soon-to-open 34-seat outdoor patio is in the works, which will be the perfect spot to sample the cafe’s rose-heavy wine list.

Don’t miss: A cross between a croissant and a subsandwhich, the cafe’s unique CroSub™ stuffed with cafe-free egg salad, campari tomatoes and sliced avocado on a multi-grain croissant