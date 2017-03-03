5 South Beach restaurants that will make you a date-night hero
Most people think South Beach + serious date = self-sabotage.
It’s true, Ocean Drive hecklers and hefty bar tabs are not the most attractive things about Sobe, but that doesn’t mean you should stay far, far away.
Whether you’re single in Miami or looking to shake things up for date night with your partner, Miami Beach has a lot to offer — you just have to know where to go. And if you’re picking the venue, you’ll want a place that will make you look amazing, right? If so, here are the five restaurants you need to know:
1. For any time of the day
A 24-hour French brasserie that is the sister restaurant to six successful locations in Brazil, Paris 6 Miami is reminiscent of the Woody Allen film “Midnight In Paris,” with red, studded banquettes, oversized black-and-white portraits and gilded framed mirrors.
Its epic menu covers typical breakfast favorites, appetizers, lunch specials, “grand salads,” premium burgers, pastas and risottos, poultry and meats, and desserts. Prices are reasonable with starters $9-$19 and mains $18-$42.
Hours: noon to midnight daily
305-363-6806
2. To get stuffed
This might be the only spot in South Beach where you can witness the chef making pasta minutes before it hits the table. Via Emilia 9, a pint-sized South Beach spot, specializes in hearty home cooking and pastas made daily by Chef Wendy Cacciatori, from Bologna, Italy and her staff.
Prices are reasonable and portion sizes aim to please with starters $7-$19 and mains $16-$32.
Hours: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily
786-216-7150
3. For a trendy outing
This spot on Alton Road is outfitted with blond wood tables, cushy booths and Samurai swords bolted to the walls for sculptural effect. An expansive wrap-around bar that seats 20 is lit up with an LED panel giving Tanuki an Asian-metropolis feel.
Pan-Asian staples such as sushi, sashimi, specialty rolls, dim sum and composed entrees. Prices are not as high as expected with starters $6-$20, maki rolls $9-$21 and mains $15-$42.
Hours: Friday and Saturday, noon to midnight
Sunday through Thursday, noon to 11 p.m.
305-615-1055
4. To show off your great taste
Two-time Michelin-starred chef Antonio Mellino and his son Raffaele head up Forte dei Marmi, this new SoFi spot.
The restaurant’s name in Italian translates to “Fort of the Marbles” and also references a town in Italy. Its interior has been transformed by architect Chad Oppenheim into an elegant Tuscan villa. The second floor houses the “FDM Arts Club,” a space offering exclusive programming of talks, screenings, and concerts.
The kitchen sources organic produce, farm-raised prime meats, and wild-caught seafood and fish. Prices are as posh as the setting with starters $18-$26 and mains $28-$48.
Hours: Sunday 6 to 10 p.m., Closed Mondays, Tuesday and Wednesday 6 to 11 p.m., Thursday through Saturday 6 to 11:20 p.m.
786-276-3095
5. For a sweet ending
The celeb-friendly brasserie Sugar Factory offers ample outdoor seating and a black-and-white lacquered dining room with a white marble bar.
Can be had in 60-ounce goblets made with liquid nitrogen and festooned with lollipops, gummy candies and fruit. The bar specializes in dessert martinis.
The dishes include upscale comfort food and over-the-top desserts. The broad menu lists crepes, pancakes, salads and sandwiches along with dozens of desserts. Prices are typical for South Beach with starters $9-$16 and mains $15-$29.
Clearly South Beach loves the gluttonous offerings here, enough to warrant a second spot for folks to get their crazy milkshakes and burgers. The first is on Ocean Drive.
Hours: Sunday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to midnight
