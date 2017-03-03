Posted on

5 South Beach restaurants that will make you a date-night hero

Forte Dei Marmi Miami
Most people think South Beach + serious date = self-sabotage.

It’s true, Ocean Drive hecklers and hefty bar tabs are not the most attractive things about Sobe, but that doesn’t mean you should stay far, far away.

Whether you’re single in Miami or looking to shake things up for date night with your partner, Miami Beach has a lot to offer — you just have to know where to go. And if you’re picking the venue, you’ll want a place that will make you look amazing, right? If so, here are the five restaurants you need to know:

1. For any time of the day

A 24-hour French brasserie that is the sister restaurant to six successful locations in Brazil, Paris 6 Miami is reminiscent of the Woody Allen film “Midnight In Paris,” with red, studded banquettes, oversized black-and-white portraits and gilded framed mirrors.

Paris 6 is a 24-hour French brasserie on South Beach.Handout

Its epic menu covers typical breakfast favorites, appetizers, lunch specials, “grand salads,” premium burgers, pastas and risottos, poultry and meats, and desserts. Prices are reasonable with starters $9-$19 and mains $18-$42.

Hours: noon to midnight daily
305-363-6806

2200 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Take me there

2. To get stuffed

Pasta is handmade in front of the diner at Via Emilia 9. (Handout)

This might be the only spot in South Beach where you can witness the chef making pasta minutes before it hits the table. Via Emilia 9, a pint-sized South Beach spot, specializes in hearty home cooking and pastas made daily by Chef Wendy Cacciatori, from Bologna, Italy and her staff.

Prices are reasonable and portion sizes aim to please with starters $7-$19 and mains $16-$32.

Hours: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily
786-216-7150

1120 15th St, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Take me there

3. For a trendy outing

This spot on Alton Road is outfitted with blond wood tables, cushy booths and Samurai swords bolted to the walls for sculptural effect. An expansive wrap-around bar that seats 20 is lit up with an LED panel giving Tanuki an Asian-metropolis feel.

Pan-Asian staples such as sushi, sashimi, specialty rolls, dim sum and composed entrees. Prices are not as high as expected with starters $6-$20, maki rolls $9-$21 and mains $15-$42.

Hours: Friday and Saturday, noon to midnight
Sunday through Thursday, noon to 11 p.m.
305-615-1055

1080 Alton Rd, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Take me there

4. To show off your great taste

Interior at Forte dei MarmiKaren Fuchs

Two-time Michelin-starred chef Antonio Mellino and his son Raffaele head up Forte dei Marmi, this new SoFi spot.

The restaurant’s name in Italian translates to “Fort of the Marbles” and also references a town in Italy. Its interior has been transformed by architect Chad Oppenheim into an elegant Tuscan villa. The second floor houses the “FDM Arts Club,” a space offering exclusive programming of talks, screenings, and concerts.

Forte dei Marmi is a new secluded spot in South Beach’s South of Fifth area, focusing on coastal Italian.Handout

The kitchen sources organic produce, farm-raised prime meats, and wild-caught seafood and fish. Prices are as posh as the setting with starters $18-$26 and mains $28-$48.

Hours: Sunday 6 to 10 p.m., Closed Mondays, Tuesday and Wednesday 6 to 11 p.m., Thursday through Saturday 6 to 11:20 p.m.
786-276-3095

150 Ocean Dr, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Take me there

5. For a sweet ending

The celeb-friendly brasserie Sugar Factory offers ample outdoor seating and a black-and-white lacquered dining room with a white marble bar.

Can be had in 60-ounce goblets made with liquid nitrogen and festooned with lollipops, gummy candies and fruit. The bar specializes in dessert martinis.

McSugar Cain Mojito and Margarita on Baracks

The dishes include upscale comfort food and over-the-top desserts. The broad menu lists crepes, pancakes, salads and sandwiches along with dozens of desserts. Prices are typical for South Beach with starters $9-$16 and mains $15-$29.

Clearly South Beach loves the gluttonous offerings here, enough to warrant a second spot for folks to get their crazy milkshakes and burgers. The first is on Ocean Drive.

Hours: Sunday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to midnight

647 Lincoln Rd, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Take me there

