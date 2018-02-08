4 new Miami restaurants that you should check out right now

The dining room of AQ Chop House by Il Mulino.

The posh Acqualina Resort revamps its in-house restaurant and borrows talent from its outpost of Il Mulino to merge into this Italian-influenced steak house. The restaurant, designed by Saladino Design Studios, occupies the opulent salon flanking the hotel’s lobby bar. Ample outdoor seating is available on a Romanesque patio with arched walkways and a gurgling infinity pool. There’s also a small indoor market with a gelato bar, wine and gourmet items for sale.

Home made ricotta and toast at AQ Chop House.

The dishes: Il Mulino Executive Chef Michele Mazza presides over the menu. Dinner begins with Il Mulino’s traditional array of antipasti that includes roasted zuchini and hunks of parmesan cheese. Crudos like the branzino with blood orange give way to richer dishes like short rib ravioli with sage and butter or the cavatelli with sausage and broccoli rabe. Steaks and chops take center stage with cuts like the 14-ounce NY Strip or the 32-ounce porterhouse for two getting luscious treatment. Sides of cream of corn and truffle fries round out the decadent offerings.

For dessert, diners can choose from the offerings of the small adjacent market that stocks homemade gelatos and a dessert case containing confections like French macarons, dessert tarts and cakes.

Don’t miss: The recently-launched Sunday brunch (which includes unlimited Mimosas, Prosecco, Mojitos and Bloody Marys) is an array of raw bar, fresh fruit, charcuterie, pastries and baked goods. Indulge in the pasta stations, which feature Il Mulino’s mushroom ravioli in cream sauce, and the hot items, which go above brunch standards with dishes of pepper steak, lemon chicken and roasted rosemary potatoes. Save room for scoops from the gelato bar with flavors of cappucino ship, dulce de leche and passion fruit sorbet.