33 Kitchen is closing but the chef has bigger plans in Little Havana
We hardly knew you, 33 Kitchen.
The nouveau Peruvian spot in Coconut Grove is closing amid rising rents and being sandwiched between several busy restaurants at their sliver of a spot, which nevertheless earned a 3 1/2-star (Excellent) Miami Herald. But chef Sebastian Fernandez has bigger plans.
He will open a new restaurant, Leslie, that will serve as the hub for a new outdoor courtyard in the heart of Little Havana’s revival.
El Jardin will be a new gathering space and courtyard/beer garden between 15th and 16th avenues, tying together new businesses along Calle Ocho and what the area’s re-developers want to dub Calle Siete (seventh street). What is now an alley will become a tree-lined walkway leading to a shaded hangout area with several new restaurants and bars surrounding it.
“It’ll be a communal courtyard,” said developer Bill Fuller, who, along with partner Martin Pinilla, has bought and renovated swaths of properties between 15th and 17th avenues, including the new El Jardin and his nearby Ball & Chain nightclub. “For visiting tourists and locals alike, you’ll be able to enjoy this inner courtyard. We think it’s going to be a magical space.”
READ MORE: Here’s where the cool kids hang on Calle Ocho