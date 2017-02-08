Posted on

Don’t tell your Valentine you got your date idea from Uber

photo via COYA Miami/Instagram
photo via COYA Miami/Instagram
By Chloe Herring For miami.com

What are the most popular restaurants for lovers on Valentine’s Day? This is actually a simple question to answer with a little help from Uber. The ridesharing company looked at data to determine where most customers were dropped off on Valentine’s Day in 2016. Uber’s list features dining options in Brickell, Wynwood, Downtown Miami and other locations throughout Dade County.

If you still don’t have plans for your Valentine, check these options out. Don’t forget reservations!

Pro tip: Don’t tell your Valentine you got your date idea from Uber.

1. Seaspice

A photo posted by Seaspice (@seaspicemia) on

www.seaspicemiami.com

422 NW North River Dr, Miami, FL 33128
2. Segafredo Brickell

sze-brickell.com

1421 S Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33130
3. American Social

americansocialbar.com/brickell

690 SW 1st Ct, Miami, FL 33130
4. Wynwood Kitchen & Bar

www.wynwoodkitchenandbar.com

2550 NW 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33127
5. KOMODO Restaurant

A photo posted by KOMODO (@komodomiami) on

www.komodomiami.com/

801 Brickell Ave, Miami, FL 33131
6. The Corner

A photo posted by KOMODO (@komodomiami) on

www.thecornermiami.com

1035 N Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33136
7. The Wynwood Yard

A photo posted by dellabowls (@dellabowls) on

www.thewynwoodyard.com

56 NW 29th St, Miami, FL 33127
8. COYA Miami

A photo posted by Coya Miami (@coyamiami) on

www.coyarestaurant.com

999 Brickell Ave, Miami, FL 33131
9. The Butcher Shop Beer Garden & Grill

butchershopmiami.com/tbs

165 NW 23rd St, Miami, FL 33127
10. Zuma

www.zumarestaurant.com

270 Biscayne Blvd Way, Miami, FL 33131
