What are the most popular restaurants for lovers on Valentine’s Day? This is actually a simple question to answer with a little help from Uber. The ridesharing company looked at data to determine where most customers were dropped off on Valentine’s Day in 2016. Uber’s list features dining options in Brickell, Wynwood, Downtown Miami and other locations throughout Dade County.

If you still don’t have plans for your Valentine, check these options out. Don’t forget reservations!

Pro tip: Don’t tell your Valentine you got your date idea from Uber.