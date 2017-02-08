Don’t tell your Valentine you got your date idea from Uber
What are the most popular restaurants for lovers on Valentine’s Day? This is actually a simple question to answer with a little help from Uber. The ridesharing company looked at data to determine where most customers were dropped off on Valentine’s Day in 2016. Uber’s list features dining options in Brickell, Wynwood, Downtown Miami and other locations throughout Dade County.
If you still don’t have plans for your Valentine, check these options out. Don’t forget reservations!
Pro tip: Don’t tell your Valentine you got your date idea from Uber.
1. Seaspice
422 NW North River Dr, Miami, FL 33128
2. Segafredo Brickell
1421 S Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33130
3. American Social
690 SW 1st Ct, Miami, FL 33130
4. Wynwood Kitchen & Bar
2550 NW 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33127
5. KOMODO Restaurant
801 Brickell Ave, Miami, FL 33131
6. The Corner
1035 N Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33136
7. The Wynwood Yard
56 NW 29th St, Miami, FL 33127
8. COYA Miami
999 Brickell Ave, Miami, FL 33131
9. The Butcher Shop Beer Garden & Grill
165 NW 23rd St, Miami, FL 33127
10. Zuma
270 Biscayne Blvd Way, Miami, FL 33131
