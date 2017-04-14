Get some bang for your buck at these Miami buffets

What’s better than enjoying a quality meal in Miami? Enjoying a seemingly endless and varied meal in the 305. I’m talking about buffets — those all-you-can-eat extravaganzas that are often hit or miss.

But don’t worry, we’ve got you covered here. I’ve hand-picked the best spots in the Magic City for stuffing your face, using these criteria: quality cuisine plus a clean and comfortable environment.

Most of the spots to make the list are your standard everyday buffets, but I also included a few select brunch buffets as well because, well, who doesn’t like unlimited waffles?

1. POC American Fusion Buffet POC, short for or Port of Call, is one of the most highly rated buffets in the Magic City. Perhaps that has to do with the person who runs the joint: Restaurateur Will Lin, Chef Kevin Z (formerly Nobu and Sushi Samba), and Chef Johnny HK (of NYC’s Balthazar and the Oak Room). These well-renowned chefs have raised the bar for buffets with POC, where you’ll find more than 150 different items to choose from, including lobster bisque, marinated mushrooms, sashimi, churrasco, grand marnier prawns and more. Show details

2. Ginza Japanese Buffet If you’re searching for quality at an affordable all-you-can-eat spot in North Miami Beach, you can’t go wrong with Ginza. This friendly, neighborhood spot serves up fresh seafood dishes, sushi, some select Chinese dishes and a cuisine from a hibachi grill. Lunch is just $11.95 weekdays (add $1 on weekends), and $19.95 for dinner ($2 extra Saturday and Sunday). Fill up on fried dumplings, crispy wontons, tempura veggies, and more. Show details

3. Toro Toro When you’re hankering for gourmet eats but don’t want to end up overpaying for tiny portions, head over to Toro Toro. Chef Richard Sandoval has created a phenomenal, upscale dining experience here that features a $25 weekday lunch buffet and a Sunday bottomless brunch for the weekend. Its On The Run Exec Lunch buffet features signature dishes like ceviche del dia, avocado salad, and a rotating chef’s selection. If you’re on a budget, opt for just the cold apps and salad bar for $17. Sunday brunch is $45, but includes fancier additions like a rodizio grill. Pro tip: Try the roasted lamb on Thursdays. Show details

4. Steak Brasil Whether you’re a hardcore carnivore, or dabbling in the Paleo Diet, you definitely won’t starve at Steak Brasil Churrascaria’s highly affordable buffet. Now, Brazilian buffets can often get pricey (because quality meat ain’t cheap), but Steak Brasil manages to keep patrons happy with their $25 weekday lunch price tag. From 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., you’re free to indulge in picanha, which are delicious slices of steaks; salmon, chicken breast, rice and beans, lasagna, fish stew, salads, and more. Go for dinner and pay just a few dollars more for an even larger selection. Show details

5. Ashoka Indian Cuisine We’ve already gushed about just how fantastic Ashoka is in our Indian Restaurants round-up, but did you know just how epic their lunch buffet is? Seriously, the folks living and working in the Doral and Fontainebleau areas are definitely spoiled. On weekdays from 11:30 am to 2:30pm, you can try their Executive Lunch Buffet, which overflows with basmati rice, veggie samosas, butter chicken, saag paneer and other flavorful dishes. They’ve also got a Maharaja Weekend Buffet, which lasts until 3 p.m., and is an extension of all the delights you can get from the weekday buffet. Both vegans and omnivores are welcome. Show details

6. Cava Tablao Restaurant Miami’s got a few choice Spanish restaurants, but as far as we know, only one Spanish buffet. And Cava Tablao has some real deals when it comes to all-you-can-eat. Weekday lunches are just $12.95, highlighting an array of tasty meat and cheese tapas, soups, seafood, salads, and more. But go on Thursday evenings and you can add a flamenco show to your buffet experience, plus an open bar for a slightly higher price. Sunday’s buffet special also includes a show, but you’ll have to buy drinks separately. Either way, Cava’s buffets are a steal. Show details

7. Shinju Japanese Buffet Shinju is your typical Asian buffet with all the fixings. It’s a chain with additional locations throughout Broward county, but the quality always seems to remain top notch. Sift through over 100 different items, including roughly 45 expertly prepared types of sushi and sashimi. Crab legs, lo mein, dumplings, shrimp tempura, spring rolls — the usual fare is all present and all scrumptious. It is definitely an excellent go-to choice for an affordable buffet. Show details

8. Blue Matisse Restaurant Blue Matisse has been a beloved addition to the Doral food scene for some time, and one of the reasons is their fantastic On-The-Fly Executive Lunch buffet. For just under $20, guests are welcome to feast on a selection of cold appetizers, tapas, ceviches, hand-carved meats, plus other rotating Latin-inspired dishes. It’s definitely a favorite for Doral’s business lunch crowd, and worth every penny. Show details

9. 94th Aero Squadron Located near the Miami International Airport, the 94th Aero Squadron’s various buffets have fed hungry local for decades. Included in the $16.95 weekday lunch buffet is a soup and salad bar, carving station, pastas, seafood, desserts, and more. You’ll probably hear most folks rave about the Sunday Champagne Brunch, though, which is a steal at $33 per person, considering it includes a variety of hot dishes, a breakfast bar, a coffee and cappuccino station, and of course, unlimited mimosas (or straight up champagne if you don’t feel like messing around). Show details

