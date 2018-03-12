You’re not yet 21. But you can still party at these 18 and over spots
Miami’s nightlife and bar scene caters mainly to the 21 and over crowd, making it difficult to find a party if you’re a college-age adult. When Spring Break comes around, you might be surprised (or bummed) to discover the majority of places require an ID.
But good news! If you’re at least 18 years old, you can still have fun in the Magic City — no ID required. You can go to the club, dance on a rooftop, sing your heart out or even earn your tuition in cash from a dance pole. All of these things, plus more, are available to you if you’re 18 and up.
Here are the spots where you can have a great time if you’re at least 18.
Club Space
A cornerstone of Miami’s club scene, Space in Downtown Miami has served as a rite of passage for clubgoers for nearly two decades. The multi-room club is also 18-and-over for ladies (sorry fellas!) with no cover before midnight.
Club Space, 34 NE 11th Street, Miami
1-800-LUCKY
This newcomer to Wynwood’s scene has lured foodies from all over with its multi-station Asian market-style set up and delectable ice cream creations by Taiyaki NYC. But the hot spot also features live daytime and evening DJ performances on its patio several nights a week. Good news for youngsters: it’s 18+ every night until midnight.
1-800-LUCKY, 143 NW 23rd Street, Miami
PlugIN Karaoke
At PlugIN Karaoke, you become the star of your own show while savoring internationally inspired bites in your own private room. Whether you prefer to unleash your inner Adele or watch from the couch, it sure beats staying home and dancing around in your PJs.
PlugIN Karaoke, 801 Silks Run Suite 2597, Hallandale Beach
King of Diamonds
The crowned jewel of Miami strip clubs, King of Diamonds opens its doors to college-aged students every Tuesday for “Tuition Tuesdays.” Hop on a pole (if you dare) and get some bills paid… or just enjoy the show.
King of Diamonds, 17800 Ipco Rd, Miami
The Bend
While you must be 21 to drink at this retro-inspired Hialeah watering hole, you can still participate in a game of darts or brave the stage during The Bend’s Saturday night karaoke sessions – no ID required.
The Bend, 6844 NW 169th Street, Hialeah
KINGS Dining & Entertainment Doral
Kings Doral has plenty of fun stuff to make you forget you’re not old enough to drink alcohol. Take on your friends in a bowling match or a round of billiards in a setting that looks just like a nightclub, or show off your best Beyonce impersonation in a round of karaoke — all while noshing on delicious food. If you stop in on a Thursday and bowl two games, you’ll get the third game free.
KINGS Doral, 3450 Northwest 83rd Avenue Suite 152, Doral
Atton Brickell Miami Rooftop
You don’t have to be 21 to enjoy Atton Brickell Miami’s weekly rooftop Sunset Sessions. From 2-7 p.m. on Saturdays, you can soak up views of Downtown Miami while enjoying poolside beats by a live DJ. The best part? There’s no cover charge and no ID check.
Atton Brickell Miami, 1500 SW 1st Avenue, Miami