You’re not yet 21. But you can still party at these 18 and over spots

Miami’s nightlife and bar scene caters mainly to the 21 and over crowd, making it difficult to find a party if you’re a college-age adult. When Spring Break comes around, you might be surprised (or bummed) to discover the majority of places require an ID.

But good news! If you’re at least 18 years old, you can still have fun in the Magic City — no ID required. You can go to the club, dance on a rooftop, sing your heart out or even earn your tuition in cash from a dance pole. All of these things, plus more, are available to you if you’re 18 and up.

Here are the spots where you can have a great time if you’re at least 18.

Club Space

Club Space A cornerstone of Miami’s club scene, Space in Downtown Miami has served as a rite of passage for clubgoers for nearly two decades. The multi-room club is also 18-and-over for ladies (sorry fellas!) with no cover before midnight. Show details

Show map Club Space, 34 NE 11th Street, Miami 34 NE 11th Street, Miami, FL 33132 Take me there

1-800-LUCKY This newcomer to Wynwood’s scene has lured foodies from all over with its multi-station Asian market-style set up and delectable ice cream creations by Taiyaki NYC. But the hot spot also features live daytime and evening DJ performances on its patio several nights a week. Good news for youngsters: it’s 18+ every night until midnight. Show details

Show map 1-800-LUCKY, 143 NW 23rd Street, Miami 143 NW 23rd Street, Miami, FL 33127 Take me there

PlugIN Karaoke At PlugIN Karaoke, you become the star of your own show while savoring internationally inspired bites in your own private room. Whether you prefer to unleash your inner Adele or watch from the couch, it sure beats staying home and dancing around in your PJs. Show details

Show map PlugIN Karaoke, 801 Silks Run Suite 2597, Hallandale Beach 801 Silks Run Suite 2597, Hallandale Beach, FL 33009 Take me there

King of Diamonds King of Diamonds Miami Gentlemen’s Club Miami Club KOD clubkod.com The crowned jewel of Miami strip clubs, King of Diamonds opens its doors to college-aged students every Tuesday for “Tuition Tuesdays.” Hop on a pole (if you dare) and get some bills paid… or just enjoy the show. Show details

Show map King of Diamonds, 17800 Ipco Rd, Miami 17800 Ipco Rd, Miami, FL 33162 Take me there

The Bend While you must be 21 to drink at this retro-inspired Hialeah watering hole, you can still participate in a game of darts or brave the stage during The Bend’s Saturday night karaoke sessions – no ID required. Show details

Show map The Bend, 6844 NW 169th Street, Hialeah 6844 NW 169th Street, Hialeah, FL 33015 Take me there

KINGS Dining & Entertainment Doral Kings Doral has plenty of fun stuff to make you forget you’re not old enough to drink alcohol. Take on your friends in a bowling match or a round of billiards in a setting that looks just like a nightclub, or show off your best Beyonce impersonation in a round of karaoke — all while noshing on delicious food. If you stop in on a Thursday and bowl two games, you’ll get the third game free. Show details

Show map KINGS Doral, 3450 Northwest 83rd Avenue Suite 152, Doral 3450 Northwest 83rd Avenue Suite 152, Doral, FL 33122 Take me there