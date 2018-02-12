You can’t keep us out of these 5 Miami Beach restaurants. It might be the cocktails.
From hidden sushi bars and rooftop views to beachside burgers and Mad Men style sips, here’s where we’re sipping and snacking this month in Miami Beach.
1. Tamara's Bistro
If its (almost) nightly live music programming isn’t enough to entice you over to the National Hotel, it’s brand new lobby bar menu certainly should make the visit worth your while. Start or end your night at the Blues Bar, which hosts live jazz every Wednesday through Sunday starting at 8:30 p.m., paired with sumptuous classic cocktails and tapas. And when it comes to dinner, it doesn’t get much more romantic than intimate eats at Tamara’s Bistro, an Art Deco-inspired French Bistro with stunning al fresco seating on a terrace overlooking the hotel’s pool.
What to sip
Purple Rain: part of the National’s new cocktail program, this star-inspired sip blends Remy 1738, beetroot puree, lemon juice, and balsamic shrub ($13).
Pomegranate Ceviche Martini: an excellent starter, served with marinated Mahi, lime, cherry peppers, and cilantro ($13).
What to savor
Grilled Oysters: served with spinach, gruyere bechamel, and crisp prosciutto — try not to drool (market price).
2. Azabu Miami Beach
Famed Michelin-starred Sushi Azabu recently opened an outpost in Miami Beach’s South of Fifth neighborhood, where you can indulge in offerings such as slipper lobster tempura and nori-seasoned fish cakes in the main dining room, or enjoy an omakase feast in Azabu’s hidden sushi room, The Den. At the bar, you can sip on inventive craft cocktails, unique sakes and more than 40 different imported Japanese whiskies.
What to sip
Bubu-San: made with spicy umeshu, Louis Roederer champagne and garnished with a dry chili, it’s the definition of “bad and boujee” ($14).
Haru (Spring in Tokyo): floral, flavorful and ultra-Instagrammable, blending Mizu lemongrass shochu, umeshu liqueur, yuzu, matcha tea and egg white ($15)
What to savor
Tori To Ingen Goma-ae: a chilled mix of string chicken and green beans tossed in sesame marinade with green grapes ($8).
Sakura Pork Tonkatsu: a pork cutlet served with tonkatsu sauce and grated sesame ($21)
161 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; www.miami.azabuglobal.com
3. Juvia
With its breathtaking views of the Miami Beach skyline and lush open-air dining room, Juvia is a jewel on Lincoln Road. Located on the penthouse level of the iconic 1111 Lincoln Road garage and decorated with ample flora, the space feels less like a commercial restaurant and more like the terrace of a swanky rooftop apartment, lending lunch, brunch, and dinner an intimate, private garden party vibe.
What to sip
Zen Garden: deceptively sweet and surprisingly strong, this drink blends High West Double Rye, Lillet Rose, Aperol, coconut syrup, lime juice, and lemon juice. An egg white adds a velvet finish ($16).
Juvia Lemonade: blending Beluga Noble vodka, mixed berry puree, and lemon, it’s pretty much summer in a cup ($18).
What to savor
Big Eye Tuna Poke: served with sesame chili, hijiki, red onions and scallions ($24).
King Crab Risotto: If you’re willing to splurge a little, this hearty staple will not disappoint ($45).
1111 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach; www.juviamiami.com
4. Michael Mina’s Pizza & Burger
With its playful, industrial decor, suspender-clad servers, photo booth and Foosball table, Michael Mina’s Pizza & Burger keeps the vibe underground — literally and figuratively. Nixing linen tablecloths and fussy entrees, the spot offers a far more laid back dining option than guests are likely to find at the Fontainebleau. Score a deal during Social Hour (daily from 5-7 p.m.) and Reverse Social Hour (11 p.m. – midnight), like half-priced beer on tap, select wines for $5, and cocktails on a buy-one-get-one-for-$1 basis.
What to sip
Monkey Wrench: a refreshing little devil made with Pierre Fernando Dry Curaçao, lemon, simple syrup and an egg white ($14).
Zombie: for when you literally want to forget your name. Made with Bacardi, Plantation Over Proof Rum, Gosling’s 151, cinnamon, and lime, this drink comes with a 2-per-guest maximum ($15).
What to savor
The Toast: definitely not your average table bread, served with apricot mustard, sourdough, prosciutto, pecan, whipped ricotta and black pepper honey ($11).
4441 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33140; fontainebleau.com
5. Nautilus South Beach
If you’re looking for a taste of true mid-century Miami glam, look no further than the iconic Nautilus South Beach. Designed by famed architect Morris Lapidus in the 1950s, the hotel has evolved over the years into an intimate hotspot for locals and visitors alike looking for great food, cocktails, and a dose of modern luxury. Get there between 5-7 p.m. to take advantage of $5 bites, $7 craft cocktails, and $5 beers and wine.
What to sip
Mojito: in Miami, you can’t go wrong with a classic Mojito. Nautilus South Beach makes theirs with mint leaves, lime wedges, simple syrup, and Ron Barceló Platinum rum ($12).
What to savor
Lamb empanadas: little pockets of heaven served with tzatziki ($9).
Nauti Burger: two 4-ounce patties served with cheese, caramelized onion, pickles and french fries (it should definitely help you hold down all that rose) ($19).
1825 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach; www.sixtyhotels.com/SixtyNautilus