You can’t keep us out of these 5 Miami Beach restaurants. It might be the cocktails.

Purple Rain

If its (almost) nightly live music programming isn’t enough to entice you over to the National Hotel, it’s brand new lobby bar menu certainly should make the visit worth your while. Start or end your night at the Blues Bar, which hosts live jazz every Wednesday through Sunday starting at 8:30 p.m., paired with sumptuous classic cocktails and tapas. And when it comes to dinner, it doesn’t get much more romantic than intimate eats at Tamara’s Bistro, an Art Deco-inspired French Bistro with stunning al fresco seating on a terrace overlooking the hotel’s pool.

What to sip

Purple Rain: part of the National’s new cocktail program, this star-inspired sip blends Remy 1738, beetroot puree, lemon juice, and balsamic shrub ($13).

Pomegranate Ceviche Martini: an excellent starter, served with marinated Mahi, lime, cherry peppers, and cilantro ($13).

What to savor

Grilled Oysters: served with spinach, gruyere bechamel, and crisp prosciutto — try not to drool (market price).