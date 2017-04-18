Where to turn up in Wynwood

On select Mondays from 6-10 p.m., partygoers can network while letting loose at The Wynwood Yard’s Tech Beats & Bytes party. Hosted by award-winning songwriter, producer and recording artist Rico Love, the party features R&B and old school hip-hop beats by DJ Fly Guy, and an audience peppered with tastemakers in food, entertainment and technology. Guests can also take advantage of special Monday-only specials by food trucks at The Yard. For a calendar of events, head here.