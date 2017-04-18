Where to turn up in Wynwood
Wynwood Life Street Festival takes over Miami’s coolest arts district this weekend. But if you want to turn up like you own the place every day of the week, start planning your party animal tour around the neighborhood. This round-up should help you hit all the hottest spots.
Read More: The numbers add up. Here’s why you should go to Wynwood Life festival
1. Wywood Yard
On select Mondays from 6-10 p.m., partygoers can network while letting loose at The Wynwood Yard’s Tech Beats & Bytes party. Hosted by award-winning songwriter, producer and recording artist Rico Love, the party features R&B and old school hip-hop beats by DJ Fly Guy, and an audience peppered with tastemakers in food, entertainment and technology. Guests can also take advantage of special Monday-only specials by food trucks at The Yard. For a calendar of events, head here.
The Lots at 56, 64, 70, 82 NW 29th Street, Miami, FL
2. El Patio
With live music every night, this outdoor hot spot offers a killer happy hour every day featuring $5 well drinks, $5 for 5 beers, $5 daily cocktails, and occasionally $5 perros calientes. Happy Hour varies by day – check out the full schedule here.
El Patio, 167 NW 23rd Street, Miami, FL
3. Gramps
Booze up and enjoy everything from bingo nights to live music performances at this Wynwood mainstay, which also serves Brooklyn-style slices of Pizza Tropical out of a Cuban style ventanita. Gramps is open Sunday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. – 1 a.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. – 3 a.m.
Gramps, 176 NW 24th Street, Miami, FL
4. KYU
Cocktail lovers and foodies will find a classy pregame paradise at KYU, which features a killer happy hour Tuesdays through Saturdays from 4:30-7:30 p.m. featuring select glasses of wine, beer, cocktails and KYU bites.
KYU, 251 NW 25th Street, Miami, FL
5. SHOTS Miami
Known for their uber-extensive menu of creative shots (like their Party Pancakes shot, made with Crown Maple Canadian Whiskey, Irish Cream, and Butterscott Schnapps), this Miami hot spot features live DJs on most nights and is perfect as your pre-game spot or end-destination.
Shots Miami, 311 NW 23rd Street, Miami, FL
6. Electric Pickle
This self-dubbed Cocktail Lounge & Music Emporium is arguably one of the coolest nightspots in town to catch some hot local talent or underground DJs from overseas. Past guests have included the likes of Sub Motus, DJ Harvey, Doc Martin, DJ Three, and more. If that’s all Greek to you, their craft cocktail menu kicks butt (we suggest the Bacon Bourbon Old Fashioned).
Electric Pickle, 2826 N Miami Avenue, Miami, FL
7. Bardot
While located a little way from the heart of Wynwood, this artsy, intimate lounge is worth the trek if you’re looking to end your night where the locals go to hear some great beats on a dark dance floor. Past acts have included Tom & Collins, MK, Lee Foss, Brodinksi, Juke Artime, Goldroom, Chris Malinchak and more.
Bardot, 3456 N Miami Avenue, Miami, FL