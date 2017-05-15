Chug these new brews debuting during American Craft Beer Week

Owner Carlos Padron, left-center, between Matthew Weintraub, right-center, and Moh , with their crew at the The Tank Brewing Company. The company was founded by cigar aficionado Padron and young head brewer Weintraub, formerly of FIU’s brewing program.CHARLES TRAINOR JR./Miami Herald

There’s yet another celebration happening, this one’s at Doral’s newest brewery, their one-month thank you celebration happening May 20. Debuting in their tasting room will be Frank the Tank, their imperial stout and a beer they are very excited to finally release, says Victor Castro, director of sales at The Tank.

“Frank the Tank is very bold, with the intense roast-y coffee/dark chocolate roast that you would typically expect from Imperial Stouts. However, what I feel makes it unique is a rich dark berry and fruit character; along with a smooth balance that makes it incredibly easy to drink considering how bold and full bodied it is,” said Castro.

If you can’t wait until the 20th, they’re sending out a keg of it to Union Beer Store on SW 8 St. in Little Havana on May 16. Here’s deets on the party www.facebook.com