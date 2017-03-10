Where can you blow $150K during Miami Music Week?

The main stage at SLS South Beach's Hyde Beach MMW parties.

If you can grab seven of your closest friends to pool $150,000, JetSmarter will be at your doorstep with a private jet to whisk you to SLS South Beach (1701 Collins Ave., South Beach; 305-674-1701) for five nights of partying at Hyde Beach during Miami Music Week from March 21 to 26.

The exclusive “Flying High with JetSmarter and SLS South Beach & Hyde Beach” package includes:

Private jet roundtrip flight for eight people from anywhere in the world

One year JetSmarter membership (valued at $15,000)

Chauffer pick up on Wednesday, March 22, just in time to kick off Opening night of Miami Music Week at SLS South Beach

just in time to kick off Opening night of Miami Music Week at SLS South Beach Dinner at Katsuya on Wednesday, March 22 for eight with a special Chef’s Omakase menu and sake pairing

for eight with a special Chef’s Omakase menu and sake pairing Four luxurious suites for a five night stay at SLS South Beach

All-access passes to backstage celebrity and artist VIP lounge

Side Stage DJ VIP Table all week long with $20,000 in beverage credits kicking off with a personally engraved 3L bottle of Ace Of Spades

Your Own Opening DJ set at the closing party of SLS Music Week on Sunday, March 26

Goodbye Dinner at The Bazaar by Jose Andres featuring chef’s menu and wine pairing

For more information and to book, click here or call 305-674-1701.

*PS: Here’s Hyde Beach’s Miami Music Week lineup:

Wednesday, 3/22: Luciano Meets Guy Gerber

Thursday, 3/23: Afrojack ft. special guest Ty Dolla $ign

Friday, 3/24: Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike

Saturday, 3/25: NERVO

Sunday, 3/26: Carnage

Tickets: sbemusicweek.com

For table inquiries, email: Hyde.SouthBeach@sbe.com