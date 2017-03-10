Posted on

Where can you blow $150K during Miami Music Week?

The main stage at SLS South Beach's Hyde Beach MMW parties.
By Shayne Benowitz For miami.com

If you can grab seven of your closest friends to pool $150,000, JetSmarter will be at your doorstep with a private jet to whisk you to SLS South Beach (1701 Collins Ave., South Beach; 305-674-1701) for five nights of partying at Hyde Beach during Miami Music Week from March 21 to 26.

The exclusive “Flying High with JetSmarter and SLS South Beach & Hyde Beach” package includes:

  • Private jet roundtrip flight for eight people from anywhere in the world
  • One year JetSmarter membership (valued at $15,000)
  • Chauffer pick up on Wednesday, March 22, just in time to kick off Opening night of Miami Music Week at SLS South Beach
  • Dinner at Katsuya on Wednesday, March 22 for eight with a special Chef’s Omakase menu and sake pairing
  • Four luxurious suites for a five night stay at SLS South Beach
  • All-access passes to backstage celebrity and artist VIP lounge
  • Side Stage DJ VIP Table all week long with $20,000 in beverage credits kicking off with a personally engraved 3L bottle of Ace Of Spades
  • Your Own Opening DJ set at the closing party of SLS Music Week on Sunday, March 26
  • Goodbye Dinner at The Bazaar by Jose Andres featuring chef’s menu and wine pairing

For more information and to book, click here or call 305-674-1701.

 

*PS: Here’s Hyde Beach’s Miami Music Week lineup:

Wednesday, 3/22: Luciano Meets Guy Gerber

Thursday, 3/23: Afrojack ft. special guest Ty Dolla $ign

Friday, 3/24: Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike

Saturday, 3/25: NERVO

Sunday, 3/26: Carnage

Tickets: sbemusicweek.com

For table inquiries, email: Hyde.SouthBeach@sbe.com

Comments

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback

More Like This

Central America escapes to book right now
South Florida hotel packages to ignite your wanderlust

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback
Where can you blow $150K during Miami Music Week?
Miami Guide
This list of lunch spots in Brickell will make you hungry
Tourists Ultra Guide to WMC & MMW Hotel & Pool Parties 2017
Tourists VIDEO: Camila Cabello joins Pitbull, J Balvin on ‘Fast & Furious’ video
Tourists Forget hot dogs. Joey Chestnut is here for the croqueta-eating contest
Tourists Dance your way through Little Havana at Calle Ocho Street Festival
Hot people show they’re model citizens at this South Beach volleyball tourney
Losers forget to book Miami tour stops. These artists know what’s up
Meet the Haitian-born carpenter who helped revive Wynwood
Tourists Japanese-influenced Argentine cuisine? Hai and sí, says this South Beach hotel.