Where can you blow $150K during Miami Music Week?
If you can grab seven of your closest friends to pool $150,000, JetSmarter will be at your doorstep with a private jet to whisk you to SLS South Beach (1701 Collins Ave., South Beach; 305-674-1701) for five nights of partying at Hyde Beach during Miami Music Week from March 21 to 26.
The exclusive “Flying High with JetSmarter and SLS South Beach & Hyde Beach” package includes:
- Private jet roundtrip flight for eight people from anywhere in the world
- One year JetSmarter membership (valued at $15,000)
- Chauffer pick up on Wednesday, March 22, just in time to kick off Opening night of Miami Music Week at SLS South Beach
- Dinner at Katsuya on Wednesday, March 22 for eight with a special Chef’s Omakase menu and sake pairing
- Four luxurious suites for a five night stay at SLS South Beach
- All-access passes to backstage celebrity and artist VIP lounge
- Side Stage DJ VIP Table all week long with $20,000 in beverage credits kicking off with a personally engraved 3L bottle of Ace Of Spades
- Your Own Opening DJ set at the closing party of SLS Music Week on Sunday, March 26
- Goodbye Dinner at The Bazaar by Jose Andres featuring chef’s menu and wine pairing
For more information and to book, click here or call 305-674-1701.
*PS: Here’s Hyde Beach’s Miami Music Week lineup:
Wednesday, 3/22: Luciano Meets Guy Gerber
Thursday, 3/23: Afrojack ft. special guest Ty Dolla $ign
Friday, 3/24: Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike
Saturday, 3/25: NERVO
Sunday, 3/26: Carnage
Tickets: sbemusicweek.com
For table inquiries, email: Hyde.SouthBeach@sbe.com
