Ultra Guide to WMC & MMW Hotel & Pool Parties 2017

Miami Music Week is set to descend upon Miami March 21-26 with all the confetti, lasers and deep beats that go with it. We’ve scoured the lineups for the best hotel pool parties and late night raves to get your party planning in order.

Delano

Delano (1685 Collins Ave., South Beach; 305-924-4071) is back as the official Miami Music Week Hotel with a killer lineup of parties at both the poolside Delano Beach Club and at FDR.

All Delano Beach Club parties go from 2 p.m. to Midnight and FDR from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Tickets: delano.wantickets.com

For reservation & table inquiries, email delanomusicweek@mhgc. com or call 305-924-4071.

Tuesday, 3/21

FDR at Delano: Firebeatz & Friends

Wednesday, 3/22

Delano Beach Club: Axtone (ULTRA Pool)

FDR at Delano: Shiba San X MK

Thursday, 3/23

Delano Beach Club: Heldeep Records presents Oliver Heldens (ULTRA Pool)

FDR at Delano: TIGA NONSTOP

Friday, 3/24

Delano Beach Club: Guy Gerber presents RUMORS

FDR at Delano: Guy Gerber presents RUMORS (ULTRA CarryOn)

Saturday, 3/25

Delano Beach Club: Claude VonStroke presents The Birdhouse

FDR at Delano: EDX presents NoXcuses (ULTRA CarryOn)

Sunday, 3/26

Delano Beach Club: Klinganade’s Playground

SLS South Beach

SLS South Beach’s Hyde Beach (1701 Collins Ave., South Beach; 305-674-1701) is always fire during MMW. Parties run from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Tickets: sbemusicweek.com

For table inquiries, email: Hyde.SouthBeach@sbe.com

Wednesday, 3/22: Luciano Meets Guy Gerber

Thursday, 3/23: Afrojack ft. special guest Ty Dolla $ign

Friday, 3/24: Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike

Saturday, 3/25: NERVO

Sunday, 3/26: Carnage

The Miami Beach EDITION

Curated by The EDITION’s (2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-641-7119) resident tastemaker and VP, Ben Pundole, Basement’s MMW lineup promises to deliver.

Tickets: here

For table reservations, email reservations@basementmiami.com or call (786) 641-7119.

Tuesday, 3/21 – Hot Creations with Jamie Jones / Lee Foss

Wednesday, 3/22 – Seth Troxler / DJ Harvey

Thursday, 3/23 – Zero Party with Rampue Live / Satori Live / Be Svendsen Live / Milo Häfliger

Friday, 3/24 – The Night Before with Damian Lazarus / Audiofly / Thugfucker

Saturday, 3/25 – The Originals with Clark Kent / D-Nice / Rich Medina / Stretch Armstrong / Tony Touch

Sunday, 3/26 – Carl Cox Presents His Disco, Funk & Soul Event

The National

The National’s (1677 Collins Ave., South Beach) poolside lineup is stacked.

Tickets: wantickets.com

Saturday, 3/18: Nervous Presents Made in Miami with Oscar G & Friends

Sunday, 3/19: Hierbas Music Week Kickoff with Wally Lopez & Friends

Tuesday, 3/21: Kings of House NYC (David Morales, Louie Vega, Tony Humphries)

Thursday, 3/23: All Gone Pete Tong

Friday, 3/24: Hector Presents Vatos Locos Miami

Saturday, 3/25: Talent TBA

Sunday, 3/26: Erick Morillo & Friends Birthday Party

The Confidante

Party poolside at The Confidante (4041 Collins Ave., Miami Beach).

Tickets: wantickets.com

Wednesday, 3/22: The Magician presents Potion Pool Party

Thursday, 3/23: Robin Schulz & Friends Pool Party

Saturday, 3/25: Lost Frequencies & Friends Pool Party w/ Nora En Pure + More

Sunday, 3/26: Repopulate Mars w/ Lee Foss, Justin Martin, Kenny Glasgow & More

Fontainebleau

MMW simply isn’t MMW without turning up at LIV (4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-674-4680) .

Tickets: tixr.com

For table reservations, call 305-674-4680 or email VIP@LIVnightclub.com

Wednesday, 3/22: Sh!t Show the Abyss: Cedric Gervais with special guest Nightmare

Thursday, 3/23: Martin Garrix

Friday, 3/24: Tiësto

Saturday, 3/25: David Guetta

Surfcomber

Surfcomber (1717 Collins Ave., South Beach) is notorious for throwing some of the craziest pool parties during MMW and beyond.

Tickets: wantickets.com

Wednesday, 3/22: Deeperfect

Thursday, 3/23: Yoshitoshi featuring Sharam, Steve Lawler, and more

Friday, 3/24: MK & Friends featuring MK, Amine Edge and Dance, and more

Sunday, 3/26: KMS 30 Year Anniversary feat Kevin Saunderson & Friends

The Raleigh

Bounce to sick beats by The Raleigh’s (1775 Collins Ave., South Beach) iconic Art Deco pool.

Tickets: wantickets.com

Wednesday, 3/22: DJ Mag’s Poolside Sessions

Thursday, 3/23: Nicole Moudaber presents MoodDAY

Friday, 3/24: Toolroom in Stereo Party

Saturday, 3/25: 12th Annual Get Wet with Boris & Friends

Sunday, 3/26: Anjunabeats Miami