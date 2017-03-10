Ultra Guide to WMC & MMW Hotel & Pool Parties 2017
Miami Music Week is set to descend upon Miami March 21-26 with all the confetti, lasers and deep beats that go with it. We’ve scoured the lineups for the best hotel pool parties and late night raves to get your party planning in order.
Delano
Delano (1685 Collins Ave., South Beach; 305-924-4071) is back as the official Miami Music Week Hotel with a killer lineup of parties at both the poolside Delano Beach Club and at FDR.
All Delano Beach Club parties go from 2 p.m. to Midnight and FDR from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Tickets: delano.wantickets.com
For reservation & table inquiries, email delanomusicweek@mhgc.
Tuesday, 3/21
FDR at Delano: Firebeatz & Friends
Wednesday, 3/22
Delano Beach Club: Axtone (ULTRA Pool)
FDR at Delano: Shiba San X MK
Thursday, 3/23
Delano Beach Club: Heldeep Records presents Oliver Heldens (ULTRA Pool)
FDR at Delano: TIGA NONSTOP
Friday, 3/24
Delano Beach Club: Guy Gerber presents RUMORS
FDR at Delano: Guy Gerber presents RUMORS (ULTRA CarryOn)
Saturday, 3/25
Delano Beach Club: Claude VonStroke presents The Birdhouse
FDR at Delano: EDX presents NoXcuses (ULTRA CarryOn)
Sunday, 3/26
Delano Beach Club: Klinganade’s Playground
SLS South Beach
SLS South Beach’s Hyde Beach (1701 Collins Ave., South Beach; 305-674-1701) is always fire during MMW. Parties run from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Tickets: sbemusicweek.com
For table inquiries, email: Hyde.SouthBeach@sbe.com
Wednesday, 3/22: Luciano Meets Guy Gerber
Thursday, 3/23: Afrojack ft. special guest Ty Dolla $ign
Friday, 3/24: Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike
Saturday, 3/25: NERVO
Sunday, 3/26: Carnage
The Miami Beach EDITION
Curated by The EDITION’s (2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-641-7119) resident tastemaker and VP, Ben Pundole, Basement’s MMW lineup promises to deliver.
Tickets: here
For table reservations, email reservations@basementmiami.com or call (786) 641-7119.
Tuesday, 3/21 – Hot Creations with Jamie Jones / Lee Foss
Wednesday, 3/22 – Seth Troxler / DJ Harvey
Thursday, 3/23 – Zero Party with Rampue Live / Satori Live / Be Svendsen Live / Milo Häfliger
Friday, 3/24 – The Night Before with Damian Lazarus / Audiofly / Thugfucker
Saturday, 3/25 – The Originals with Clark Kent / D-Nice / Rich Medina / Stretch Armstrong / Tony Touch
Sunday, 3/26 – Carl Cox Presents His Disco, Funk & Soul Event
The National
The National’s (1677 Collins Ave., South Beach) poolside lineup is stacked.
Tickets: wantickets.com
Saturday, 3/18: Nervous Presents Made in Miami with Oscar G & Friends
Sunday, 3/19: Hierbas Music Week Kickoff with Wally Lopez & Friends
Tuesday, 3/21: Kings of House NYC (David Morales, Louie Vega, Tony Humphries)
Thursday, 3/23: All Gone Pete Tong
Friday, 3/24: Hector Presents Vatos Locos Miami
Saturday, 3/25: Talent TBA
Sunday, 3/26: Erick Morillo & Friends Birthday Party
The Confidante
Party poolside at The Confidante (4041 Collins Ave., Miami Beach).
Tickets: wantickets.com
Wednesday, 3/22: The Magician presents Potion Pool Party
Thursday, 3/23: Robin Schulz & Friends Pool Party
Saturday, 3/25: Lost Frequencies & Friends Pool Party w/ Nora En Pure + More
Sunday, 3/26: Repopulate Mars w/ Lee Foss, Justin Martin, Kenny Glasgow & More
Fontainebleau
MMW simply isn’t MMW without turning up at LIV (4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-674-4680) .
Tickets: tixr.com
For table reservations, call 305-674-4680 or email VIP@LIVnightclub.com
Wednesday, 3/22: Sh!t Show the Abyss: Cedric Gervais with special guest Nightmare
Thursday, 3/23: Martin Garrix
Friday, 3/24: Tiësto
Saturday, 3/25: David Guetta
Surfcomber
Surfcomber (1717 Collins Ave., South Beach) is notorious for throwing some of the craziest pool parties during MMW and beyond.
Tickets: wantickets.com
Wednesday, 3/22: Deeperfect
Thursday, 3/23: Yoshitoshi featuring Sharam, Steve Lawler, and more
Friday, 3/24: MK & Friends featuring MK, Amine Edge and Dance, and more
Sunday, 3/26: KMS 30 Year Anniversary feat Kevin Saunderson & Friends
The Raleigh
Bounce to sick beats by The Raleigh’s (1775 Collins Ave., South Beach) iconic Art Deco pool.
Tickets: wantickets.com
Wednesday, 3/22: DJ Mag’s Poolside Sessions
Thursday, 3/23: Nicole Moudaber presents MoodDAY
Friday, 3/24: Toolroom in Stereo Party
Saturday, 3/25: 12th Annual Get Wet with Boris & Friends
Sunday, 3/26: Anjunabeats Miami
