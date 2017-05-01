Posted on

Were Tyga and Blac Chyna flirting at LIV?

Stevie J, Tyga, A.E. and PurpleWorldRedEye.com
by Lesley Abravanel | Lank@aol.com | @LesleyAbravanel

Tyga has wasted no time since his recent split with Kylie Jenner. He was spotted partying Sunday night at LIV,  where ex and baby mama Blac Chyna (without her other baby daddy Rob Kardashian) also happened to be partying just above the DJ booth in a skybox.

An insider tells us they weren’t together, but at one point Tyga looked up to the skybox, and the pair smiled and waved to each other. Awwwww. Or maybe yikes.

The rapper, who also hung out with LIV owner Dave Grutman and was recently seen at Coachella with his unlikely wingman and new BFF Brooklyn Beckham, arrived earlier in the night with a group of six. They were seated at a table directly across from Dwyane Wade, who was joined by former and current teammates Hassan Whiteside (seen Saturday at Rockwell), Udonis Haslem and Jimmy Butler. The group ordered bottles of Don Julio 1942 and vodka, and fans flocked to the table, where the guys all posed for pics and danced. 
 
A few tables away, Victoria’s Secret Angel Shanina Shaik was spotted partying with fiancée DJ Ruckus and a group of friends.  

