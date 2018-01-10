These four craft beers will be part of the Parched Pig line-up on the Carnival Horizon. (Handout)

You’ll have to wait until April for these four, new brews. However, Carnival Cruise Line recently hosted an event on their Carnival Vista brewery, to announce them. They’ll be served at the Guy’s Pig & Anchor Bar-B-Que Smokehouse/Brewhouse on their next ship, the Carnival Horizon, based out of Miami.

Carnival’s Brewmaster Colin Presby worked with Food Network’s Guy Fieri, to develop the four new brews. They are:

Parched Pig Smoked Porter: Brewed with in-house smoked malt, it’s a robust, full-bodied beer with bold flavors and notes of molasses and hickory smoke.

Parched Pig Farmhouse Ale: A lightly hopped beer distinguishable by its blond color with a fruity and complex character and mild spice notes that balance the brew’s dry finish.

Parched Pig Toasted Amber Ale: Highlighted by its rich amber color and toasted caramel notes, a well-balanced smooth beer sure to appeal to all beer drinkers.

Parched Pig West Coast IPA: The embodiment of a traditional West Coast IPA, a hoppy, intense beer loaded with bitterness as well as a bright flavor profile and distinctive aroma of citrus and pine.