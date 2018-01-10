Toast the New Year with these new South Florida craft beers
You’ve toasted in 2018 with champagne at the stroke of midnight but why stop there? Celebrate the New Year with new craft beers at these local breweries — including several new South Florida brewers.
Biscayne Bay Brewing
The newest craft beer to try at the Doral brewery is a German-style pilsner called Litehaus with easy hop aromas from Styrian Golding hops and a crisp mouthfeel. It’s light at 4.5 percent alcohol by volume.
8000 NW 25 St. #500, Doral
Carnival Horizon
You’ll have to wait until April for these four, new brews. However, Carnival Cruise Line recently hosted an event on their Carnival Vista brewery, to announce them. They’ll be served at the Guy’s Pig & Anchor Bar-B-Que Smokehouse/Brewhouse on their next ship, the Carnival Horizon, based out of Miami.
Carnival’s Brewmaster Colin Presby worked with Food Network’s Guy Fieri, to develop the four new brews. They are:
Parched Pig Smoked Porter: Brewed with in-house smoked malt, it’s a robust, full-bodied beer with bold flavors and notes of molasses and hickory smoke.
Parched Pig Farmhouse Ale: A lightly hopped beer distinguishable by its blond color with a fruity and complex character and mild spice notes that balance the brew’s dry finish.
Parched Pig Toasted Amber Ale: Highlighted by its rich amber color and toasted caramel notes, a well-balanced smooth beer sure to appeal to all beer drinkers.
Parched Pig West Coast IPA: The embodiment of a traditional West Coast IPA, a hoppy, intense beer loaded with bitterness as well as a bright flavor profile and distinctive aroma of citrus and pine.
Funky Buddha
One of Fort Lauderdale’s most popular breweries always has something new to announce. This weekend at their Maple Bacon Coffee Porter Festival they’ll debut the namesake beer.
Also on Jan. 13, they’ll release bottles of Last Buffalo in the Park which is aged in varying barrels. “We aged this version of Last Buffalo in the Park in three different types of bourbon barrels that we call Lawerenceburg, Louisville and Overproof,” said John Linn, marketing director for the brewery. “The different bourbons will each impart their own unique flavor to the mix.” The bottles will be available for purchase only by attendees who pre-purchased either four-bottle or one case tickets to the Festival.
1201 NE 38th St., Oakland Park
Hollywood Brewing Company
Located on the Hollywood Broadwalk with a killer beachfront view, their latest limited release is the Let ‘Em Know, a stout that is a collaboration with DJ GQ of Y-100.
DJ GQ is also the owner of GQ’s Crafthouse. “He’s been loyal to Hollywood ever since he opened his bar and came to us with the idea of creating a custom stout for him,” said Irina Zabelina, marketing director.
They’ll have a release party on Jan. 22 at 7 p.m. to release the beer with DJ GQ spinning.
290 N Broadwalk, Hollywood
Invasive Species
One of Fort Lauderdale’s newest breweries is keeping busy in January, debuting four new craft brews. They’re also serious about the name, displaying various invasive animals throughout the brewery and growing their own hops.
Here’s what they’ve got brewing:
Space Race: A New England style IPA brewed with citra and galaxy hops, a cloudy IPA with big notes of tropical fruit and clean citrus.
Conchita: Oatmeal stout made with Well’s Coffee and chocolate. Because Wells coffee roasters are their friends and neighbors, they create special roasts specifically for their beers.
StarDust: A wild saison made with more than 400 pounds of locally grown starfruit and a house blend of Belgian and wild yeasts.
Snakes and Sparklers: A light bodied golden ale made for appeal to a wide variety of beer drinkers.
726 NE 2 Ave., Fort Lauderdale
Lincoln’s Beard Brewing Company
South Miami’s renegade brewery has a couple of new debuts this month including a hand-smoked beer aged on hickory and mesquite wood, a collaboration created with Hialeah’s Unbranded Brewing and Kan’t No Man, an oaked Belgian pale ale with Sorachi Ace hops.
7360 SW 41 St., Miami
Nightlife Brewing
Probably the brewery with the most unique location (Marlins Ballpark), Nightlife is keeping it interesting.
They collaborated with West Miami’s gourmet tea provider, JoJo Tea, to develop their latest beer, a green tea Hefeweizen. Production manager and cofounder John Cooper said, “we are calling it Wabi Sabi, which means perfection through imperfection.” The beer is set to be released the last week of January.
1588 NW 7 St, Miami
Odd Breed Wild Ales
The new Pompano Beach brewery is getting set to release its first bottled beer, the Broken Tail which is equally inspired by traditional Belgian farmhouse ales and Belgian witbier.
Described as a tart wheat ale, Broken Tail is brewed with imported pilsner malt, malted and unmalted wheat, and flaked oats. It is hopped exclusively with fresh Motueka hops from New Zealand and subtly spiced with Indian coriander and Florida orange zest. Expect a citrusy, tropical, tart and moderately oaked flavor with a refreshing finish. It’s fermented and aged in large French oak puncheons used for red wine.
Co-owner Dan Naumko also said “we’re planning on following that up with a release of Tres y Dos (our collab with 26 Degree Brewing) and shortly thereafter a dry-hopped version of Broken Tail dry-hopped with Mosaic and Citra hops.”
50 NE 1 St., Pompano Beach
The Tank
Debuting this month at the Doral brewery is the winter seasonal India Black Ale. Available in the taproom and at a limited number of outlets, it’s jet-black ale with coffee and dark chocolate notes similar to a porter or stout. The Chinook hops used give it a pine aroma with hints of bitter grapefruit.
5100 NW 72 Ave., Miami