This South Beach nightclub closed quietly. Now it’s being replaced with a pharmacy.

If you go on to Ora Nightclub‘s website, you will see an ad for DJ Obscene spinning on March 31.

What you won’t see is that the ephemeral South Beach hot spot closed on April 1. Managing partner Greg See told the New Times that the concept wasn’t sustainable in Miami Beach at this time, but the popular second floor Anti-Social room will live on in a new location in the future.

We can translate the “wasn’t sustainable” part easily: the rent is too damn high. Throw in a changing Miami Beach nightlife landscape that has pretty much put bottle service out of business, and guess what you have? A huge empty space only affordable if your name is, say, CVS or Walgreen’s.

That’s right, our spies tell us that the space at 2000 Collins Avenue, designed by famed Frenchman Francois Frossard, will soon be slinging remedies for the hangovers you used to get when the place was a nightclub for barely two years.

When it first opened, ORA opened its doors to “champagne-swillers, gypsy spirits, black card holders . . . ” and more. Now the only card holders going in there will likely be those with their CVS or Walgreen’s cards. South Beach’s disco graveyard is fertile grounds for drug stores.

Ah, the irony. RIP Ora. We hardly knew ye.