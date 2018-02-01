Co-Owner Elad Zvi mixes a high end cocktail on Monday evening February 6, 2012 at the Broken Shaker, a pop-up bar that just opened at the Indian Creek Hotel on Miami Beach.

The accolades keep coming for Miami Beach’s much-lauded backyard watering hole Broken Shaker.

The popular poolside cocktail bar, housed in the Freehand hotel, was just named the best bar in America by food and drink website The Daily Meal.

The bar, helmed by Gabriel Orta and Elad Zvi, is known for its relaxed vibe and creative mixology. The menu, which regularly features new creations, has cocktails that sound funny on paper but are liquid gems when they’re served. Consider the Apples to Apples, made with Bobby’s Gin, dry and sweet Vermouth, bay leaf tincture, caramel apple gastrique, topped with French cider, or the Burning the Devil, which is Ron Zacapa 23 and Don Q Anejo shaken with Maderia, Averna, Pumpkin-Pecan Orgeat, and egg.

The Daily Meal listed the Broken Shaker as No. 1 on a list of the top 150 bars in America this year, highlighting the “romantic” atmosphere and unique menu.

Elad Zvi, left, of Israel and Gabriel Orta, of Colombia, are the proprietors behind the Broken Shaker, the highly regarded bar at The Freehand. Gregory Castillo Miami Herald Staff

This isn’t the first time the bar has been showered with praise. Last year, Esquire named the Broken Shaker one of the best in the country, and it earned a James Beard award nominationin 2014.

The bar also took the No. 18 spot on the 2017 World’s 50 Best Bars, an annual ranking complied by a British business media company.

The recognition has come with brand expansion — thirsty patrons in Los Angeles and Chicago can check out the Broken Shaker in their own Freehand hotels.