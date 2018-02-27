This is the most extensive, out-of-control list of happy hours in Miami. You are welcome.
From South Beach all the way to Hallandale Beach, we crossed county lines to bring you the ultimate guide to happy hour in South Florida. Two-for-ones, bottomless booze passes, beat-the-clock specials, daily deals and half-priced-paloozas — you name it, this list has it. Cheers!
1. Stiltsville Fish Bar
This newcomer to the Sunset Harbor food scene offers Hemingway’s Happy Hour weekdays from 5-7 p.m., featuring $6 select wines by the glass, $5 draft beers, $7 Off the Hook cocktails, and small plates, sliders, handhelds and snacks ranging from $3-$9.
1787 Purdy Ave., Miami Beach; www.stiltsvillefishbar.com
2. Foxhole
Night owl favorite Foxhole has revamped its happy hour. Now, in addition to taking 50 percent off everything behind the bar, you can also order $2 domestic and imported beer while munching on free popcorn. It all goes down daily from 5-9 p.m.
1218 14th Ct., Miami Beach; www.foxholebar.com
3. Oh! Mexico
Located on picturesque Española Way, Oh! Mexico offers $7 margaritas and classic cocktails, $20 beer buckets and $4 non-alcoholic frozen drinks Wednesdays from 4-7 p.m.
1440 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; www.ohmexicorestaurant.com
4. La Moderna
You’ll enjoy Negronis, Tommy’s Spicy Margaritas, Hot & Dirty Martinis, Sunset Harbor Spritzes, draft beer and wine — all for $6 daily from 5-7:30 p.m. at La Moderna. And all happy hour drinks come with two complimentary mini Margherita pizzas.
1874 Bay Rd., Miami Beach; www.lamoderna-miami.com
5. Sweet Liberty Drinks & Supply Company
Known for its laundry list of awards, this Miami Beach staple offers happy hour every day from 4-7 p.m. Specials include $0.75 oysters, $5 rose by the glass and select beer, $5 classic cocktails, $6 house whites and $7 signature cocktails, including an Old Fashioned of the Day.
237 20th St., Suite B, Miami Beach; www.mysweetliberty.com
6. Sakura 736
The first restaurant to bring authentic Nikkei cuisine to South Beach (that is, a blend of Japanese cuisine and Peruvian ingredients), Sakura 736 has become a popular hangout for both tourists and locals. Visit between 5-8 p.m. and sip specially-priced craft cocktails for $7, wine by the glass for $6, beer for $4, and bites for $6 including Wagyu Beef Bao Buns, Ceviche Classico, and full-sized rolls like Spicy Tuna and Shrimp Tempura. Every. Day.
736 1st Street, Miami Beach; www.sakura736.com
7. The Strand Bar & Grill
The Strand Bar & Grill at The Carillon hosts happy hour daily from 4-6 p.m. featuring $4 beers, $6 wines, and $7 cocktails. You can also order bar snacks from 6 p.m. until close.
6801 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; www.thestrandmiami.com
8. Call Me Gaby
Located in Miami Beach’s quiet and cozy South of Fifth neighborhood, Italian eatery Call Me Gaby is brand new, and its happy hour is spot-on. Launching Friday, March 2, the casual hangout will offer $9 cocktails, $7 glasses of wine, $5 beer and specialty plates for $9 Monday-Saturday from 4-7 p.m., because specials shouldn’t be confined to weekdays only.
22 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; www.callmegaby.com
9. Kone Restaurant Seafood & Grill
Every Wednesday from 4-7 p.m., Kone Seafood & Grill discounts beer and wine to $8 and cocktails to $12.
445 Española Way, Miami Beach; www.konerestaurant.com
10. Pubbelly Sushi
Pubbelly Sushi’s Miami Beach and Brickell locations offer a special happy hour menu with bar bites ranging from $4-$11.50, as well as $8 cocktails, $4 beers, $6 wine and $6 sake. Happy hour is daily from 4-7 p.m., and again from 10 p.m. – close Sunday-Thursday.
424 20th Street, Miami Beach
701 S Miami Avenue #421, Miami; www.pubbellysushi.us
11. Santa Fe Cafe
Join Santa Fe Cafe’s pizza party every day from 6 p.m. until close, where you can enjoy 50 percent off all beers and order large pizzas for just $10.
9700 Collins Avenue #243, Miami Beach; www.santafebalharbour.com
12. Tapas y Tintos
Take your taste buds on a journey to Spain at Tapas y Tintos, which offers $6 sangrias, mojitos and beer, as well as a dinner special for two that includes tapas, paella, and sangria for $39, every Wednesday from 4-7 p.m.
448 Española Way, Miami Beach; www.tapasytintos.com
13. Hosteria Romana
Travel to Italy during happy hour at Hosteria Romana while enjoying $5 beer and wine, $7.50 mojitos, margaritas and sangria, and $9 appetizers Wednesdays from 4-7 p.m. Stick around ’til 8:30 p.m. for some live opera in the street.
429 Española Way, Miami Beach; www.hosteriaromana.com
14. Le Zoo
As author Paul Morand famously said, “the aperitif is the evening prayer of the French.” Head to Le Zoo in Bal Harbor Shops and enjoy L’Apero, the bistro’s ode to France’s post-work pre-dinner tradition, daily from 4-6:30 p.m. You’ll find $8 cocktails and $6 glasses of wine on the menu.
9700 Collins Ave. #135, Miami Beach; www.lezoo.com
15. Havana 1957 Espanola Way
Savor salsa beats while sipping mojitos, Cuba Libres, sangria, daiquiris and beer — all for 15 percent off on Wednesdays from 4-7 p.m. at this Cuban staple’s location on Española Way.
405 Española Way, Miami Beach; www.havana1957.com/espanola-way
16. Paon Eatery
Nestled in the Bay Harbor Islands neighborhood, Paeon Eatery offers specials Monday-Friday from 5-6:30 p.m. where you can pick three tapas for the price of two. You can also take advantage of two-for-one draft beers and select wines.
1076 Kane Concourse, Bay Harbor Islands; www.paoneatery.com
17. Piccola Cucina
Every Wednesday from 4-7 p.m., enjoy two-for-one cocktails and wine at this cozy and quaint Italian eatery on Española Way.
440 Española Way, Miami Beach; http://www.piccolacucinamiami.com/
18. Artisan Beach House
Located inside the Ritz Carlton Bal Harbor Miami, Artisan Beach House hosts happy hour daily from 4-7 p.m. In addition to $6 bar bites, you’ll get to enjoy $10 well spirits, $5 beer (draft and by the bottle), and $8 house wine by the glass.
10295 Collins Avenue, Bal Harbour; www.ritzcarlton.com
19. Mercato della Pescheria
Every Wednesday from 4-7 p.m., Italian seafood staple Mercato Della Pescheria serves up $6 cocktails, beers, wine and bites.
412 Española Way, Miami Beach; www.mercatodellapescheria.com/miami
20. Tanuki
Pan-Asian hot spot Tanuki hosts happy hour weekdays from 5-7 p.m., featuring $10 signature cocktails, $6 well drinks with mixers, $6 wine, $5 sake, and $4 beer. Plus appetizers starting at $6 and a daily dim sum special.
1080 Alton Road, Miami Beach; www.tanukimiami.com
21. Boteco Copacabana
Brazilian hot spot Boteco Copacabana’s happy hour runs from 4-7 p.m. every Wednesday and features 50 percent off all drinks.
437 Española Way, Miami Beach; www.botecomiami.com
22. Upland
Head to Chef Justin Smillie’s SoFi hotspot for $9 craft cocktails, $8 select wines, and $5 draft beer Monday-Friday from 4-7 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday from 3-7 p.m.
49 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach; www.uplandmiami.com
23. Purdy Lounge
Enjoy BOGO cocktails Monday-Friday from 3-8 p.m. at Purdy Lounge, located in the waterfront Sunset Harbour neighborhood.
1811 Purdy Avenue, Miami Beach; www.purdylounge.com
24. 26 Sushi & Tapas
Late night imbibers will enjoy 26 Sushi & Tapas’ After-Hours Happy Hour, featuring two-for-one specials Sunday-Thursday from 9-11 p.m.
9487 Harding Avenue, Surfside; www.26sushitapas.com
25. Skybar at Grand Beach Hotel
Enjoy savings with a side of views at Skybar, the 12th story rooftop bar at Grand Beach Hotel. Happy hour takes place Monday-Friday and features 25 percent off cocktails, beer and wine from 4-6 p.m.
9449 Collins Avenue, Surfside; www.grandbeachhotelsurfside.com/restaurant-lounges
26. Boulud Sud Miami
Sip on $8 wines by the glass, $9 signature craft cocktails, $6 Frosé, and $5 bar bites by Chef Clark Bowen at Boulud Sud Miami.
255 Biscayne Blvd. Way, Miami; www.bouludsud.com/miami
27. Cantina La 20
Brickell’s upscale Mexican eatery Cantina La 20 offers half-priced select drinks Monday-Friday from 4-7 p.m.
495 Brickell Avenue, Miami, FL 33131; www.cantinala20.com
28. American Social Brickell
Soak up waterside views while sipping $10 cocktails and half-priced select liquors, beers, and wine during American Social Brickell’s happy hour, offered weekdays from 4-8 p.m. You can also take advantage of $6 appetizers to keep your state of tipsy at bay.
690 SW 1st Court, Miami, FL 33130; www.americansocialbar.com
29. Quinto La Huella
Get your fix of Uruguayan cuisine at Quinto La Huella while scoring savings during happy hour every day from 5-7:30 p.m. Specials include $5 beers and select wines, cocktails and small plates for $7-$10.
788 Brickell Plaza, Miami, FL 33131; www.quintolahuella.com
30. Stone Sports Bar, CMX
Located inside the swanky CMX cinema at Brickell City Center, Stone Sports Bar hosts happy hour Monday-Friday from 3-7:30 p.m. featuring $6 spirits and signature cocktails, $9 slushie wines, $5 beers and $5 house wines.
701 S Miami Avenue Suite 401, Miami, FL 33130; https://www.stonesportsbar.com/
31. Meraki Greek Bistro
It’s happy hour all day long every day at Meraki Greek Bistro, where you can score drinks starting at $4, appetizers starting at $5, and a lamb burger on a brioche bun topped with feta and served with Greek fries for just $6 — all until 7 p.m.
142 SE 1st Avenue, Miami, FL 33131;
32. Big Easy Wine Bar & Grill
Every day from 4-7 p.m., you can take advantage of $5 draft beers and half-off wines by the glass, well spirits and signature cocktails during Big Easy Wine Bar & Grill’s Easy Hour. Not to mention a live DJ from 5-8 p.m.
701 S Miami Avenue #339a, Miami, FL 33131; www.bigeasy.miami
33. Tacology
Located inside the new Brickell City Center, Tacology hosts happy hour Monday-Thursday from 5-7 p.m. featuring half-priced select drinks.
Brickell City Centre, 701 S Miami Avenue, Miami, FL 33130; www.tacology.us
34. Tap 42 Coral Gables
This buzzy joint near Miracle Mile hosts happy hour daily from 4-6 p.m., and again from 10 p.m. to close. If you sit at the bar, you can take $2 off drinks and bar bites.
301 Giralda Avenue, Coral Gables, FL 33134; www.tap42.com/coral-gables
35. Tarpon Bend Raw Bar and Grill
There are plenty of specials to choose from at. Tarpon Bend’s Coral Gables location. On Wednesdays, enjoy $5 margaritas and Tarpon Burgers all day as part of Margarita Madness. Then come back Thursday for $5 fresh fruit mojitos all day as part of Mojito Madness. Happy hour features two-for-one drinks Monday-Thursday from 3-7 p.m., Friday from 3 p.m. – midnight, and Saturday from 3-11 p.m.
65 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables, FL 33134; http://www.tarponbendrawbarandgrill.com/
36. Doc B's Fresh Kitchen
Doc B’s is opening a Coral Gables location March 5, which will host happy hour daily from 4-6 p.m. featuring bites ranging from $3-$12, rotating draft beers for $4, bottled and can beers for $4, select wines for $6 and well drinks for $6.
301 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables, FL 33134; www.docbsfreshkitchen.com
37. Bar Nancy
With its wood-lined walls, Betsy Ross American flag hanging, and bar graced overhead by a cutout of a ship’s hull wearing the bar’s namesake, Bar Nancy makes it easy to forget you’re in Little Havana. And during happy hour, which runs daily from 5-7 p.m., you can score craft cocktails, wine, and beer for half the price — which makes it easy to forget about silly things like drinking budgets.
2007 SW 8th Street, Miami, FL 33135; http://www.nancy305.com/
38. Monty's Raw Bar
This Coconut Grove staple hosts happy hour Monday-Friday from 4-8 p.m. Specials include Pain Removers, mojitos, frozen drinks and select wines for $6, well drinks for $5, domestic drafts for $3, imports for $4, premium and craft beers for $5, and oysters for $1. Shrimp, clams and stone crabs are discounted.
2550 S Bayshore Drive, Miami, FL 33133; www.montysrawbar.com
39. The Rusty Pelican
Soak up waterfront views while indulging in half-priced appetizers, $5 bottled beer, $6 house wines and well drinks, and select cocktails priced between $7-$8 during The Rusty Pelican’s happy hour Monday-Friday from 4-7 p.m.
3201 Rickenbacker Causeway, Key Biscayne, FL 33149; www.therustypelican.com
40. sugarcane raw bar grill
This Midtown hot spot offers two happy hour slots every Monday-Friday — first from 4-7 p.m., and then again from 11 p.m. until close. Swing by and enjoy snacks, small plates, raw bar items and sushi rolls for $3-$12, signature cocktails for $7, and pitchers of beer or sangria for $25.
3252 NE 1st Avenue, Miami, FL 33137; www.sugarcanerawbargrill.com
41. Brimstone Woodfire Grill
Brimstone Woodfire Grill in Doral offers half-priced select cocktails, bar bites, flatbreads and sushi during their happy hour, which takes place Sunday-Friday from 4-7 p.m.
CityPlace, 8300 NW 36th Street, Doral, FL 33166; www.brimstonedoral.com
42. Dragonfly Izakaya & Fish Market
It’s happy hour izakaya style every day at Dragonfly Izakaya & Fish Market. Monday-Friday from 3-7 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday from 5-7 p.m. you can enjoy $1 oysters and small bites ranging from $4-$9, as well as $4 Sapporo beer, $5 well drinks, $6 local drafts, wine by the glass, and premium sake, $7 cocktails, and a monthly-rotating featured spirit priced at $7.
5241 NW 87th Avenue, Doral, FL 33178; www.dragonflyrestaurants.com/doral-florida
43. Bulla Gastrobar
Head to Bulla Gastrobar’s Doral or Coral Gables locations during Bulla Hour, offered every day from 5-7 p.m. and enjoy half off wine, beer and cocktails.
5335 Northwest 87th Avenue C102, Doral, FL 33178; bullagastrobar.com/locations/doral
44. KINGS Dining & Entertainment
Hit the lanes for some bowling or join a game of billiards while enjoying drink specials and half off select appetizers and pizza at KINGS Dining & Entertainment during happy hour, offered daily from 3-6 p.m. and again from 10 p.m. to close.
3450 Northwest 83rd Avenue #152, Doral, FL 33122; www.kings-de.com/miami-doral
45. The Wynwood Yard
Every Friday from 5-8 p.m., you can buy a $25 pass that lets you sample dishes and drinks from participating food trucks across the Wynwood Yard.
56 NW 29th Street, Miami, FL 33127; www.thewynwoodyard.com
46. CHARCOAL Garden Bar + Grill
Enjoy $8 classic cocktails, $6 house wines, and half-off house bottled beer and 64-ounce draft growlers at CHARCOAL Garden Bar + Grill Tuesday-Sunday from 4-7 p.m., located inside the Wynwood Yard.
82 NW 29th Street, Miami, FL 33127; www.charcoalmiami.com
47. rácket
This new Wynwood favorite offers half-priced cocktails, wine, and beer every day from 4-8 p.m. Head there on a Sunday, though, and you can score unlimited rose or mimosas from 1-5 p.m. for just $18.
150 NW 24th Street, Miami, FL 33127; www.racketwynwood.com
48. 1306
Start your weekend right at 1306, which slashes prices in half on everything behind the bar Fridays from 5-10 p.m.
1306 N Miami Avenue, Miami, FL 33136; www.1306miami.com
49. Miranda Cuisine & Bar
Inside the EB Hotel just minutes from Miami International Airport, Miranda Cuisine & Bar offers 40% off on well cocktails and renditions of signature cocktails made with house spirits, like mojitos and the spot’s signature First Class Gin & Tonic, made with house gin, juniper, grapefruit, and rosemary.Glasses of house wine are also 40% off. In order to take advantage of the specials, come during happy hour, hosted every day from 4-8 p.m.
4299 NW 36th Street, Miami Springs, FL 33166; www.mirandamiami.com
50. Bahama Breeze
Get on island time at Bahama Breeze during happy hour every Monday-Friday from 4-6 p.m., and Sunday-Thursday from 9 p.m. – close. Guest can enjoy $4 specialty drinks, like Bahama Breeze’s Mojito Cubana, Classic Margarita, Ultimate Pina Colada, Coconut Martini and Frozen Bahamarita. Draft beers start at $3, classic cocktails start at $4, and wines are $2. Select appetizers are half-price.
51. Pisco y Nazca
Pisco y Nazca hosts Hora Loca daily from 5-7 p.m., featuring half off all wine, beer and house liquor.
8405 Mills Drive #260, Miami; www.http://piscoynazca.com/kendall
52. Jezebel Bar + Kitchen
Snack on bites priced from $4-$9 (lobster tacos anyone?) and sp on $8 cocktails, $5 draft beers and select wines by the glass Monday-Saturday from 5-8 p.m. Want to do the whole bottle service thing? Order a bottle of sparkling brut or rose for just $20-$25, or a pitcher of mojito, sangria or rum for just $25.
1625 Michigan Ave., Miami Beach; www.jezebelmiami.com
53. Byblos Miami
Every day from 6-7 p.m., Byblos offers an Unwind & Dine Happy Hour featuring $8 cocktails and $6-$12 small bites. Beer is $5, wine by the glass is $8, and spiked tea is $18 for two people.
1545 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; www.byblosmiami.com
54. Bazaar Mar's Bar Centro at SLS Brickell
Bazaar Mar’s Merienda Hour takes place Monday-Friday from 5-7 p.m. and includes $8 Sangria Roja and Spanish Aperol Spritz, and tapas priced from $6-$8.
1300 S Miami Ave., Miami; www.sbe.com
55. Four Seasons Miami
The upscale hotel in Brickell offers two choices for happy hour hunters. At EDGE Steak & Bar, you can enjoy specially priced cocktails, wines by the glass and beers on tap, as well as two-for-one deals on select bar bites and $1 oysters on the half shell Monday-Friday from 4-7 p.m. And at Bahia Restaurant and Lounge, you’ll score two-for-one snacks and half off margaritas every Saturday and Sunday from 4-6 p.m.
1435 Brickell Ave., Miami, FL 33131; www.fourseasons.com/miami