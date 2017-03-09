Posted on

The Official Miami Music Week Party Guide 2017

By Amanda Mesa | @thegirldowntown

As Miami Music Week draws near, we’ve rounded up our selection of must-hit parties so you can begin planning your party schedule stress-free. 

1. Behrouz & Friends

Who: Behrouz, Audiofly, Blondish
When: Monday, March 20th from 11:00 p.m.
Where: Wall Lounge

Tickets are on sale for $30 here.

Enter by the pool on 20th Street.

2201 Collins Ave Miami Beach
Take me there

2. Hot Creations presents Jamie Jones & Lee Foss

Who: Jamie Jones and Lee Foss
When: Tuesday, March 21st from 11:00 p.m.
Where: Basement Miami

Tickets on sale for $33.75 here.

Enter by the pool on 20th Street.

2901 Collins Avenue; Miami Beach
Take me there

3. Incorrect Showcase

Who: Anthony Attalla, Steve Lawler, Technasia, Pirupa and more
When: Wednesday, March 22nd from 1:00 p.m.
Where: Heart Nightclub

Tickets on sale for $25.00 here.

50 NE 11th St, Miami
Take me there

4. Corona Electric Beach with DJ Chromeo and Friends

Who: DJ Chromeo and Friends
When: Thursday, March 23, 2017 from 1:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Where: Shore Club

RSVP for free admission to chromeoceb.eventbrite.com.

Enter by the pool on 20th Street.

1901 Collins Ave, Miami Beach
Take me there

5. Thomas Gold & Friends

Thomas Gold Press Pictures 2014 by Robert Wunsch

Who: Thomas Gold, Chuckie, SEEB, Throttle and more
When: Thursday, March 23rd from 11:00 p.m.
Where: Heart Nightclub

Tickets on sale for $25.00 here.

50 NE 11th St, Miami
Take me there

6. Above & Beyond + Eric Prydz

Who: Above & Beyond, Eric Prydz, Yotto, Eli & Fur
When: Thursday, March 23th from 8:30 p.m.
Where: RC Coca Cola Plant

Tickets on sale for $86.63 here.

550 NW 24th St, Miami
Take me there

7. Dim Mak Miami 2017

Who: Steve Aoki, Borgore, Deorro, Keys N Krates, more
When: Friday, March 24th from 9:00 p.m.
Where: RC Coca Cola Plant

Tickets on sale for $34.05 here.

550 NW 24th St, Miami
Take me there

8. Reload Pool Parties MMW Edition

Who: Wally Lopez, Weiss, Camelphat, Secondcity & Siwell
When: Friday, Marc 24 from 1:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Where: Shore Club

Tickets are on sale for $47.60 via wantickets.com.

Enter by the pool on 20th Street.

1901 Collins Ave, Miami Beach
Take me there

9. NERVO + Kapslap

Who: NERVO
When: Friday, March 24th from 11:00 p.m.
Where: Wall Lounge

Tickets on sale for $50 here.

2201 Collins Ave Miami Beach
Take me there

10. Rumors

Who: Guy Gerber, Bedouin and more
When: Friday, March 24th from 2:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.
Where: Delano Beach Club

Tickets on sale for $54.63 here.

1685 Collins Ave Miami Beach
Take me there

11. Get Lost Miami

Who: Art Department, Audiofly, Bedouin, D’Julz, Damian Lazarus, Dennis Ferrer, DJ Sneak, DJ Three, Fur Coat, Guti, Guy Gerber, Jonas Rathsman, Lee Foss, Pan-Pot, Thugfucker and more.
When: Saturday, March 25th from 5 p.m.-5 a.m.
Where: TBA

Tickets are on sale for $80 here.

2138 NW 1st Ave, Miami
Take me there

12. The Birdhouse

Who: Claude VonStroke, Joris Voorn and more
When: Saturday, March 25th from 2:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m.
Where: Delano Beach Club

Tickets on sale for $66.13 here.

1685 Collins Ave Miami Beach
Take me there

13. No Xcuses with EDX

Who: EDX
When: Saturday, March 25th from 11:00 p.m.
Where: FDR at Delano

Tickets on sale for $37.38 here.

1685 Collins Ave Miami Beach
Take me there

14. Maceo Plex presents Mosaic

Who: Maceo Plex, Marcel Dettman, Stehan Bodzin, Mike Servito, North Lake and Danyelino
When: Saturday, March 25th from 9:00 p.m.
Where: Soho Studios

Tickets on sale for $28.00 here.

2138 NW 1st Ave, Miami
Take me there

15. Anjunadeep Miami

Who: Dom Donnelly, James Grant & Jody Wisternoff, Kidnap Kid, Luttrell, Moon Boots and Yotto
When: Saturday, March 25th from 2:00 p.m.
Where: Gramps

Tickets on sale for $45.00 here.

176 NW 24th St., Miami
Take me there

16. Cosmic Gate Sunset Cruise

Who: Cosmic Gate, Roberto Gonzalez
When: Saturday, March 25th from 3:00 p.m.
Where: Biscayne Lady Yacht

Tickets on sale for $185.00 here.

401 Biscayne Blvd., Miami
Take me there

17. Carl Cox presents His Disco, Funk & Soul Event

Who: Carl Cox
When: Sunday, March 26th from 11:00 p.m.
Where: Basement Miami

Tickets on sale for $30.00 here.

2901 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach
Take me there

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback

More Like This

Tourists Forget hot dogs. Joey Chestnut is here for the croqueta-eating contest
Tourists Dance your way through Little Havana at Calle Ocho Street Festival

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback
Meet the Haitian-born carpenter who helped revive Wynwood
Miami Guide
New World Center
Tourists Japanese-influenced Argentine cuisine? Hai and sí, says this South Beach hotel.
The Delano has reinvented pancakes.
Tourists 5 South Beach restaurants that will make you a date-night hero
Top Spots For Indian Food In Miami
Tourists In praise of BOGOS. Wine BOGOS, that is.
Tourists 11 New Things To Do On Your Next Key West Trip
8 Movies You Can’t Miss at the 2017 Miami Film Festival
March in Miami is complete madness. Check out all these events.