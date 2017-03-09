The Official Miami Music Week Party Guide 2017
As Miami Music Week draws near, we’ve rounded up our selection of must-hit parties so you can begin planning your party schedule stress-free.
1. Behrouz & Friends
Who: Behrouz, Audiofly, Blondish
When: Monday, March 20th from 11:00 p.m.
Where: Wall Lounge
Tickets are on sale for $30 here.
Enter by the pool on 20th Street.
2. Hot Creations presents Jamie Jones & Lee Foss
Who: Jamie Jones and Lee Foss
When: Tuesday, March 21st from 11:00 p.m.
Where: Basement Miami
Tickets on sale for $33.75 here.
Enter by the pool on 20th Street.
3. Incorrect Showcase
Who: Anthony Attalla, Steve Lawler, Technasia, Pirupa and more
When: Wednesday, March 22nd from 1:00 p.m.
Where: Heart Nightclub
Tickets on sale for $25.00 here.
4. Corona Electric Beach with DJ Chromeo and Friends
Who: DJ Chromeo and Friends
When: Thursday, March 23, 2017 from 1:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Where: Shore Club
RSVP for free admission to chromeoceb.eventbrite.com.
5. Thomas Gold & Friends
Who: Thomas Gold, Chuckie, SEEB, Throttle and more
When: Thursday, March 23rd from 11:00 p.m.
Where: Heart Nightclub
Tickets on sale for $25.00 here.
6. Above & Beyond + Eric Prydz
Who: Above & Beyond, Eric Prydz, Yotto, Eli & Fur
When: Thursday, March 23th from 8:30 p.m.
Where: RC Coca Cola Plant
Tickets on sale for $86.63 here.
7. Dim Mak Miami 2017
Who: Steve Aoki, Borgore, Deorro, Keys N Krates, more
When: Friday, March 24th from 9:00 p.m.
Where: RC Coca Cola Plant
Tickets on sale for $34.05 here.
8. Reload Pool Parties MMW Edition
Who: Wally Lopez, Weiss, Camelphat, Secondcity & Siwell
When: Friday, Marc 24 from 1:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Where: Shore Club
Tickets are on sale for $47.60 via wantickets.com.
9. NERVO + Kapslap
Who: NERVO
When: Friday, March 24th from 11:00 p.m.
Where: Wall Lounge
Tickets on sale for $50 here.
10. Rumors
Who: Guy Gerber, Bedouin and more
When: Friday, March 24th from 2:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.
Where: Delano Beach Club
Tickets on sale for $54.63 here.
11. Get Lost Miami
Who: Art Department, Audiofly, Bedouin, D’Julz, Damian Lazarus, Dennis Ferrer, DJ Sneak, DJ Three, Fur Coat, Guti, Guy Gerber, Jonas Rathsman, Lee Foss, Pan-Pot, Thugfucker and more.
When: Saturday, March 25th from 5 p.m.-5 a.m.
Where: TBA
Tickets are on sale for $80 here.
12. The Birdhouse
Who: Claude VonStroke, Joris Voorn and more
When: Saturday, March 25th from 2:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m.
Where: Delano Beach Club
Tickets on sale for $66.13 here.
13. No Xcuses with EDX
Who: EDX
When: Saturday, March 25th from 11:00 p.m.
Where: FDR at Delano
Tickets on sale for $37.38 here.
14. Maceo Plex presents Mosaic
Who: Maceo Plex, Marcel Dettman, Stehan Bodzin, Mike Servito, North Lake and Danyelino
When: Saturday, March 25th from 9:00 p.m.
Where: Soho Studios
Tickets on sale for $28.00 here.
15. Anjunadeep Miami
Who: Dom Donnelly, James Grant & Jody Wisternoff, Kidnap Kid, Luttrell, Moon Boots and Yotto
When: Saturday, March 25th from 2:00 p.m.
Where: Gramps
Tickets on sale for $45.00 here.
16. Cosmic Gate Sunset Cruise
Who: Cosmic Gate, Roberto Gonzalez
When: Saturday, March 25th from 3:00 p.m.
Where: Biscayne Lady Yacht
Tickets on sale for $185.00 here.
17. Carl Cox presents His Disco, Funk & Soul Event
Who: Carl Cox
When: Sunday, March 26th from 11:00 p.m.
Where: Basement Miami
Tickets on sale for $30.00 here.
Remember, if you don't have anything nice to say...