Posted on

The Official Grown-Up MMW Party Guide

By Amanda Mesa | @thegirldowntown

If cake in your face and champagne guns aren’t really your idea of a good time, you’re not alone. While the kids are throwing confetti in the pool, come party with the grown-ups at these must-hit all-about-the-beat Miami Music Week events.

1. Jamie Jones & Lee Foss

Who: Jamie Jones, Lee Foss

When: Tuesday, March 21st from 11 p.m.

Where: Basement Miami

Tickets: https://www.residentadvisor.net/event.aspx?915428

2901 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach
2. DJ Harvey & Seth Troxler

Who: DJ Harvey, Seth Troxler

When: Wednesday, March 22nd from 11 p.m.

Where: Basement Miami

Tickets: https://www.residentadvisor.net/event.aspx?915428

2901 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach
3. Joris Voorn presents Spectrum

Who: Joris Voorn, Yotto

When: Wednesday, March 22nd from 10 p.m.

Where: Do Not Sit On The Furniture

Tickets: https://www.residentadvisor.net/event.aspx?915428

423 16th Street, Miami Beach
4. Dirtybird Players B2B Throwdown by Link Miami Rebels

Who: Claude VonStroke, Justin Martin, Eats Everything, Shiba San, Ardalan, Billy Kenny, Christian Martin, Fancy Fux, J.Phlip, Justin Jay, Kill Frenzy, Lord Leopard, Lux Groove, Pezzner, Sacha Robotti, Sage Armstrong, Walker & Royce, Weiss, Will Clarke

When: Thursday, March 23rd at 10 p.m.

Where: Trade

Tickets: https://www.residentadvisor.net/event.aspx?857245

1439 Washington Avenue, Miami Beach
5. Paradise In Space

Who: Jamie Jones, Green Velvet, Danny Tenaglia, Art Department, Joris Voorn, Lee Foss, Stacey Pullen, Skream, Patrick Topping, Cassy, Nathan Barato, Lauren Lane, Detlef, Solardo, Latmun

When: Thursday, March 23rd at 11 p.m.

Where: Space

Tickets: https://www.residentadvisor.net/event.aspx?915428

34 NE 11th Street, Miami
7. Lost & Found

Who: Guy J, Guy Mantzur, Sahar Z, Luke Hunter

When: Thursday, March 23rd from 10 p.m.

Where: Treehouse (Main Room)

Tickets: https://www.residentadvisor.net/event.aspx?915428

323 23rd Street, Miami Beach
8. [Sci+Tec] 10

Who: Dubfire, Carlo Lio, Fabio Florido, Gaiser, Jackmaster, Johnny Trika, Kenny Glasgow, Kolsch, Mahony, and SHADED

When: Thursday, March 23rd from 11 p.m.

Where: Heart Nightclub

Tickets: https://www.residentadvisor.net/event.aspx?915428

50 NE 11th Street, Miami
9. Playdifferently presents at Space

Who: David Morales, Fabio Florido, Gaiser, Hito, Julia Govor, Lee K, Louie Vega, Luciano, Matador, Nicole Moudaber, Paco Osuna, Pig & Dan, Richie, Hawtin, and Victor Calderone

When: Friday, March 24th at 11 p.m

Where: Space

Tickets: https://www.residentadvisor.net/event.aspx?915428

34 NE 11th Street, Miami
10. Crosstown Rebels present Get Lost Miami

Who: Art Department, Audiofly, Be Svedsen, Behrouz, D’Julz, Damian Lazarus, Deniz Kurtel, Dennis Ferrer, DJ Sneak, DJ Three, Fur Coat, Guti, Guy Gerber, Infinity Ink, Jonas Rathsman, Kenny Glasgow, Lee Foss, Martin Buttrich, Pan-Pot, Satori, Soul Clap, Thugfucker, Tiga and more.

When: Saturday, March 25th from 5 a.m.

Where: TBA

Tickets: https://www.residentadvisor.net/event.aspx?915428

11. Eric Prydz presents Pryda by Link Miami Rebels

Who: Eric Prydz, Christoph

When: Saturday, March 25th from 11 p.m.

Where: Space

Tickets: https://www.residentadvisor.net/event.aspx?915428

34 NE 11th Street, Miami
12. Mosaic curated by Maceo Plex

Who: Maceo Plex, Marcel Dettmann, Stephan Bodzin, Mike Servito, North Lake, and Danyelino

When: Saturday, March 25th from 9 p.m.

Where: Soho Studios

Tickets: https://www.residentadvisor.net/event.aspx?915428

2138 NW 1st Avenue, Miami
13. Adam Beyer + Joel Mull by Link Miami Rebels

Who: Adam Beyer, Joel Mull

When: Saturday, March 25th from 10 p.m.

Where: Trade

Tickets: https://www.residentadvisor.net/event.aspx?915428

1439 Washington Avenue, Miami Beach
