The Official Grown-Up MMW Party Guide

If cake in your face and champagne guns aren’t really your idea of a good time, you’re not alone. While the kids are throwing confetti in the pool, come party with the grown-ups at these must-hit all-about-the-beat Miami Music Week events.

1. Jamie Jones & Lee Foss Who: Jamie Jones, Lee Foss When: Tuesday, March 21st from 11 p.m. Where: Basement Miami Tickets: https://www.residentadvisor.net/event.aspx?915428

2. DJ Harvey & Seth Troxler Who: DJ Harvey, Seth Troxler When: Wednesday, March 22nd from 11 p.m. Where: Basement Miami Tickets: https://www.residentadvisor.net/event.aspx?915428

3. Joris Voorn presents Spectrum Who: Joris Voorn, Yotto When: Wednesday, March 22nd from 10 p.m. Where: Do Not Sit On The Furniture Tickets: https://www.residentadvisor.net/event.aspx?915428

4. Dirtybird Players B2B Throwdown by Link Miami Rebels Who: Claude VonStroke, Justin Martin, Eats Everything, Shiba San, Ardalan, Billy Kenny, Christian Martin, Fancy Fux, J.Phlip, Justin Jay, Kill Frenzy, Lord Leopard, Lux Groove, Pezzner, Sacha Robotti, Sage Armstrong, Walker & Royce, Weiss, Will Clarke When: Thursday, March 23rd at 10 p.m. Where: Trade Tickets: https://www.residentadvisor.net/event.aspx?857245

5. Paradise In Space Who: Jamie Jones, Green Velvet, Danny Tenaglia, Art Department, Joris Voorn, Lee Foss, Stacey Pullen, Skream, Patrick Topping, Cassy, Nathan Barato, Lauren Lane, Detlef, Solardo, Latmun When: Thursday, March 23rd at 11 p.m. Where: Space Tickets: https://www.residentadvisor.net/event.aspx?915428

7. Lost & Found Who: Guy J, Guy Mantzur, Sahar Z, Luke Hunter When: Thursday, March 23rd from 10 p.m. Where: Treehouse (Main Room) Tickets: https://www.residentadvisor.net/event.aspx?915428

8. [Sci+Tec] 10 Who: Dubfire, Carlo Lio, Fabio Florido, Gaiser, Jackmaster, Johnny Trika, Kenny Glasgow, Kolsch, Mahony, and SHADED When: Thursday, March 23rd from 11 p.m. Where: Heart Nightclub Tickets: https://www.residentadvisor.net/event.aspx?915428

9. Playdifferently presents at Space Who: David Morales, Fabio Florido, Gaiser, Hito, Julia Govor, Lee K, Louie Vega, Luciano, Matador, Nicole Moudaber, Paco Osuna, Pig & Dan, Richie, Hawtin, and Victor Calderone When: Friday, March 24th at 11 p.m Where: Space Tickets: https://www.residentadvisor.net/event.aspx?915428

10. Crosstown Rebels present Get Lost Miami Who: Art Department, Audiofly, Be Svedsen, Behrouz, D'Julz, Damian Lazarus, Deniz Kurtel, Dennis Ferrer, DJ Sneak, DJ Three, Fur Coat, Guti, Guy Gerber, Infinity Ink, Jonas Rathsman, Kenny Glasgow, Lee Foss, Martin Buttrich, Pan-Pot, Satori, Soul Clap, Thugfucker, Tiga and more. When: Saturday, March 25th from 5 a.m. Where: TBA Tickets: https://www.residentadvisor.net/event.aspx?915428

11. Eric Prydz presents Pryda by Link Miami Rebels Who: Eric Prydz, Christoph When: Saturday, March 25th from 11 p.m. Where: Space Tickets: https://www.residentadvisor.net/event.aspx?915428

12. Mosaic curated by Maceo Plex Who: Maceo Plex, Marcel Dettmann, Stephan Bodzin, Mike Servito, North Lake, and Danyelino When: Saturday, March 25th from 9 p.m. Where: Soho Studios Tickets: https://www.residentadvisor.net/event.aspx?915428