The Official Grown-Up MMW Party Guide
If cake in your face and champagne guns aren’t really your idea of a good time, you’re not alone. While the kids are throwing confetti in the pool, come party with the grown-ups at these must-hit all-about-the-beat Miami Music Week events.
1. Jamie Jones & Lee Foss
Who: Jamie Jones, Lee Foss
When: Tuesday, March 21st from 11 p.m.
Where: Basement Miami
2. DJ Harvey & Seth Troxler
Who: DJ Harvey, Seth Troxler
When: Wednesday, March 22nd from 11 p.m.
Where: Basement Miami
3. Joris Voorn presents Spectrum
Who: Joris Voorn, Yotto
When: Wednesday, March 22nd from 10 p.m.
Where: Do Not Sit On The Furniture
4. Dirtybird Players B2B Throwdown by Link Miami Rebels
Who: Claude VonStroke, Justin Martin, Eats Everything, Shiba San, Ardalan, Billy Kenny, Christian Martin, Fancy Fux, J.Phlip, Justin Jay, Kill Frenzy, Lord Leopard, Lux Groove, Pezzner, Sacha Robotti, Sage Armstrong, Walker & Royce, Weiss, Will Clarke
When: Thursday, March 23rd at 10 p.m.
Where: Trade
5. Paradise In Space
Who: Jamie Jones, Green Velvet, Danny Tenaglia, Art Department, Joris Voorn, Lee Foss, Stacey Pullen, Skream, Patrick Topping, Cassy, Nathan Barato, Lauren Lane, Detlef, Solardo, Latmun
When: Thursday, March 23rd at 11 p.m.
Where: Space
Tickets: https://www.residentadvisor.net/event.aspx?915428
7. Lost & Found
Who: Guy J, Guy Mantzur, Sahar Z, Luke Hunter
When: Thursday, March 23rd from 10 p.m.
Where: Treehouse (Main Room)
8. [Sci+Tec] 10
Who: Dubfire, Carlo Lio, Fabio Florido, Gaiser, Jackmaster, Johnny Trika, Kenny Glasgow, Kolsch, Mahony, and SHADED
When: Thursday, March 23rd from 11 p.m.
Where: Heart Nightclub
9. Playdifferently presents at Space
Who: David Morales, Fabio Florido, Gaiser, Hito, Julia Govor, Lee K, Louie Vega, Luciano, Matador, Nicole Moudaber, Paco Osuna, Pig & Dan, Richie, Hawtin, and Victor Calderone
When: Friday, March 24th at 11 p.m
Where: Space
10. Crosstown Rebels present Get Lost Miami
Who: Art Department, Audiofly, Be Svedsen, Behrouz, D’Julz, Damian Lazarus, Deniz Kurtel, Dennis Ferrer, DJ Sneak, DJ Three, Fur Coat, Guti, Guy Gerber, Infinity Ink, Jonas Rathsman, Kenny Glasgow, Lee Foss, Martin Buttrich, Pan-Pot, Satori, Soul Clap, Thugfucker, Tiga and more.
When: Saturday, March 25th from 5 a.m.
Where: TBA
11. Eric Prydz presents Pryda by Link Miami Rebels
Who: Eric Prydz, Christoph
When: Saturday, March 25th from 11 p.m.
Where: Space
12. Mosaic curated by Maceo Plex
Who: Maceo Plex, Marcel Dettmann, Stephan Bodzin, Mike Servito, North Lake, and Danyelino
When: Saturday, March 25th from 9 p.m.
Where: Soho Studios
13. Adam Beyer + Joel Mull by Link Miami Rebels
Who: Adam Beyer, Joel Mull
When: Saturday, March 25th from 10 p.m.
Where: Trade
