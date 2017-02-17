Posted on

Thirsty? These are the best places to drink in Brickell

Miami’s booming financial district may be a hub for young professionals, but in Brickell, business is anything but “as usual.” Here, futuristic skyscrapers receive as much sunshine and ocean breezes as any resort town, and trendy restaurants line its walkable thoroughfares.
Its laid-back Mary Brickell Village is an oasis of shops and boutiques lined by tree-shaded courtyards. The serenity can make you forget that you’re one block away from Brickell Avenue, the financial capital of Latin America.

Just to the west, the new Brickell City Centre mixed-use development includes a luxury shopping center, two residential towers and the EAST, Miami hotel.

And after day-shopping, Brickell transitions into a dining and nightlife hotspot, with restaurants, cafes and clubs that keep visitors happy and the after-work crowd from going home.

1. American Social Brickell


American Social Brickell has a great happy hour.

305-223-7004
americansocialbar.com/brickell

690 SW 1st Ct, Miami, FL 33130
2. Batch Gastropub


Batch Gastropub has a locally sourced menu and a wide selection of beers.

305-808-5555
batchmiami.com

30 SW 12th St, Miami, FL 33130
3. Bayside Marketplace


Bayside Marketplace has shopping and eateries, with a great view.

305-577-3344
baysidemarketplace.com

401 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33132
4. Dolores But You Can Call Me Lolita


Dolores But You Can Call Me Lolita has a downstairs lounge dubbed Lolita, but an urban rooftop oasis in Dolores. In the terrace of a historic building — Miami’s former Fire Station No. 4, dating back to 1923.

305-403-3103
doloreslolita.com

1000 S Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33130
5. Drake’s Bar


Drake’s Bar will remind you of a classic English pub.

305-329-3656

1109 BRICKELL AVE. MIAMI, FL 33131
6. Pawn Broker


Pawn Broker is a bar specializing in New American-craft spirit cocktails on the rooftop of a 1925 building that houses the boutique hotel, The Langford.

305-420-2200
pawnbrokermiami.com

121 SE 1st St, Miami, FL 33131
7. PM Fish and Steak House


PM Fish and Steak House has a great passion fruit mojito.

305-200-5606
pmrestaurantes.com

1453 S Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33130
8. Rooftop at E11even


Rooftop at E11even is a 4,700-square-foot, open-air rooftop space that offers DJs and live acts.

305-570-4803
11miamirooftop.com

15 NE 11th St, Miami, FL 33132
9. Sugar

A post shared by EAST, Miami (@eastmia) on


Sugar, styled after a Southeast Asian jungle in the EAST hotel, has a great rooftop view of Miami and is known for specialties like The Getaway, a mix of plantation pineapple rum, tamarind ginger chutney, ginger beer and lime.

786-805-4655

788 Brickell Plaza, Miami, FL 33131
10. The Bar @ Level 25

A post shared by Conrad Miami (@conradmiami) on


The Bar @ Level 25, Conrad Miami’s rooftop pool bar, is the place to relax with a mojito.

305-503-6500
http://conradhotels3.hilton.com/en/hotels/florida/conrad-miami-MIACICI/amenities/restaurants-the-bar.html

1395 Brickell Ave, Miami, FL 33131
