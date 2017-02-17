Thirsty? These are the best places to drink in Brickell

Miami’s booming financial district may be a hub for young professionals, but in Brickell, business is anything but “as usual.” Here, futuristic skyscrapers receive as much sunshine and ocean breezes as any resort town, and trendy restaurants line its walkable thoroughfares.

Its laid-back Mary Brickell Village is an oasis of shops and boutiques lined by tree-shaded courtyards. The serenity can make you forget that you’re one block away from Brickell Avenue, the financial capital of Latin America.

Just to the west, the new Brickell City Centre mixed-use development includes a luxury shopping center, two residential towers and the EAST, Miami hotel.

And after day-shopping, Brickell transitions into a dining and nightlife hotspot, with restaurants, cafes and clubs that keep visitors happy and the after-work crowd from going home.

1. American Social Brickell A post shared by American Social Brickell (@americansocial_brickell) on Jan 31, 2017 at 12:15pm PST

American Social Brickell has a great happy hour.



690 SW 1st Ct, Miami, FL 33130

2. Batch Gastropub A post shared by Batch Gastropub – Brickell (@batchmiami) on Feb 16, 2017 at 2:22pm PST

Batch Gastropub has a locally sourced menu and a wide selection of beers.



30 SW 12th St, Miami, FL 33130

3. Bayside Marketplace

Bayside Marketplace has shopping and eateries, with a great view.



401 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33132

4. Dolores But You Can Call Me Lolita

Dolores But You Can Call Me Lolita has a downstairs lounge dubbed Lolita, but an urban rooftop oasis in Dolores. In the terrace of a historic building — Miami's former Fire Station No. 4, dating back to 1923.



1000 S Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33130

5. Drake’s Bar A post shared by JW Marriott Miami (@jwmarriottmiami) on Sep 8, 2014 at 11:46am PDT

Drake's Bar will remind you of a classic English pub.

1109 BRICKELL AVE. MIAMI, FL 33131

6. Pawn Broker A post shared by Pawn Broker (@pawnbrokermiami) on Feb 4, 2017 at 3:23pm PST

Pawn Broker is a bar specializing in New American-craft spirit cocktails on the rooftop of a 1925 building that houses the boutique hotel, The Langford.



121 SE 1st St, Miami, FL 33131

7. PM Fish and Steak House A post shared by PM Fish & Steak (@pmfishsteak) on Feb 9, 2017 at 3:01pm PST

PM Fish and Steak House has a great passion fruit mojito.



1453 S Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33130

8. Rooftop at E11even A post shared by ROOFTOP at E11EVEN (@11miamirooftop) on Dec 14, 2016 at 10:33am PST

Rooftop at E11even is a 4,700-square-foot, open-air rooftop space that offers DJs and live acts.



15 NE 11th St, Miami, FL 33132

9. Sugar A post shared by EAST, Miami (@eastmia) on Feb 9, 2017 at 10:11am PST

Sugar, styled after a Southeast Asian jungle in the EAST hotel, has a great rooftop view of Miami and is known for specialties like The Getaway, a mix of plantation pineapple rum, tamarind ginger chutney, ginger beer and lime.

788 Brickell Plaza, Miami, FL 33131