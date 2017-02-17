Thirsty? These are the best places to drink in Brickell
Miami’s booming financial district may be a hub for young professionals, but in Brickell, business is anything but “as usual.” Here, futuristic skyscrapers receive as much sunshine and ocean breezes as any resort town, and trendy restaurants line its walkable thoroughfares.
Its laid-back Mary Brickell Village is an oasis of shops and boutiques lined by tree-shaded courtyards. The serenity can make you forget that you’re one block away from Brickell Avenue, the financial capital of Latin America.
Just to the west, the new Brickell City Centre mixed-use development includes a luxury shopping center, two residential towers and the EAST, Miami hotel.
And after day-shopping, Brickell transitions into a dining and nightlife hotspot, with restaurants, cafes and clubs that keep visitors happy and the after-work crowd from going home.
1. American Social Brickell
American Social Brickell has a great happy hour.
305-223-7004
americansocialbar.com/brickell
2. Batch Gastropub
Batch Gastropub has a locally sourced menu and a wide selection of beers.
305-808-5555
batchmiami.com
3. Bayside Marketplace
Bayside Marketplace has shopping and eateries, with a great view.
305-577-3344
baysidemarketplace.com
4. Dolores But You Can Call Me Lolita
Dolores But You Can Call Me Lolita has a downstairs lounge dubbed Lolita, but an urban rooftop oasis in Dolores. In the terrace of a historic building — Miami’s former Fire Station No. 4, dating back to 1923.
305-403-3103
doloreslolita.com
5. Drake’s Bar
Drake’s Bar will remind you of a classic English pub.
305-329-3656
6. Pawn Broker
Pawn Broker is a bar specializing in New American-craft spirit cocktails on the rooftop of a 1925 building that houses the boutique hotel, The Langford.
305-420-2200
pawnbrokermiami.com
7. PM Fish and Steak House
PM Fish and Steak House has a great passion fruit mojito.
305-200-5606
pmrestaurantes.com
8. Rooftop at E11even
Rooftop at E11even is a 4,700-square-foot, open-air rooftop space that offers DJs and live acts.
305-570-4803
11miamirooftop.com
9. Sugar
Sugar, styled after a Southeast Asian jungle in the EAST hotel, has a great rooftop view of Miami and is known for specialties like The Getaway, a mix of plantation pineapple rum, tamarind ginger chutney, ginger beer and lime.
786-805-4655
10. The Bar @ Level 25
The Bar @ Level 25, Conrad Miami’s rooftop pool bar, is the place to relax with a mojito.
305-503-6500
http://conradhotels3.hilton.com/en/hotels/florida/conrad-miami-MIACICI/amenities/restaurants-the-bar.html
Remember, if you don't have anything nice to say...