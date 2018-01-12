Take a look at the bar that is replacing Segafredo Brickell

Segafredo was ahead of its time – coffee, booze and bites al fresco like a Roman holiday.

It was hot. So hot it opened all over Miami, with Brickell being a particularly booming location. But then Brickell got too cool for its own good and that Segafredo locale found itself in need of a serious evolution.

Ghosthouse Creative, the design savvy folks behind Kiki’s on the River and Bodega, among others, saw in ‘Fredo an opportunity to bring it up to stylish speed. The venue has been transformed into Barsecco, a lounge straight out of a swanky design mag, where eclectic seating, draping vines, reclaimed barn wood, a fireplace DJ booth and ambient lighting beckon and flatter those flocking to a new kind of Brickell cafe society.

It’s a remarkable makeover worthy of an HGTV special.

Opening daily for happy hour through late night, Barsecco offers creative cocktails highlighting fresh ingredients and a Prosecco-centric signature cocktail section (hence the name).

Late night will offer more booze, live DJ and menu featuring small and big plates including deviled eggs, Cuban bao, carnitas tacos, lobster rolls, linguini frutti di mare, garbanzo bean shiitake mushroom cakes and New York strip.

Barsecco will be debut with a big grand opening party Friday, Jan. 19 featuring complimentary cocktails and bites from 9-10 p.m., music by YSL, all night entertainment and fab photo ops in that very flattering lighting. Looks-wise, this place is all flip and no flop.