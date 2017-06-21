Posted on

This Miami Beach bar earned top marks at the 2017 Spirited Awards. It’s kind of a big deal.

Velvet Sideswipe at Sweet Liberty
By Amanda Mesa

Last year, Sweet Liberty took home the Spirited Awards honor for Best New American Cocktail Bar. This year, the bar helmed by master mixologist and owner John Lermayer made it to the top spot in several categories. 

Read More: Cocktails in refined, laid-back space at beach’s Sweet Liberty

Out of over 1,000 nominations, the Miami Beach cocktail bar was recognized as a top four finalist in three categories in this year’s Spirited Awards, including Best American Bar Team, Best American High Volume Cocktail Bar, and Best Bartender, recognizing Lermayer. 

Sweet Liberty owner John Lermayer

Created in 2007 by Tales of the Cocktail, the annual Spirited Awards are considered the “Oscars” of the cocktail world and are presided over by 110 judges known for their accomplishments in the cocktail industry.

Sweet Liberty Drinks & Supply Company is located at 237-B 20th Street in Miami Beach.

