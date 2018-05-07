Stuck in Kendall traffic? Pull over for these happy hour deals.
Contrary to popular belief, Kendall is not a wasteland of strip malls existing on the fringes of civilization. In fact, it’s a lovely place with plenty of watering holes where you can get a post-work buzz without breaking the bank.
Here are some of our favorite happy hour deals in Kendall, Miami’s most magical neighborhood.
1. Scully's Tavern
From 3-7 p.m. every weekday, Scully’s Tavern offers two-for-one vodka, rum, and whiskey drinks.
Scully’s Tavern, 9809 SW 72nd St., Miami
2. Pisco y Nazca
Pisco y Nazca hosts Hora Loca from 5-7 p.m. daily, featuring half off all wine, beer, and house liquor.
Pisco y Nazca, 8405 Mills Dr., #260, Miami
3. Bahama Breeze
Get on island time at Bahama Breeze during happy hour from 4-6 p.m. every Monday-Friday, and from 9 p.m. – close every Sunday-Thursday. Guest can enjoy $4 specialty drinks, like Bahama Breeze’s Mojito Cubana, Classic Margarita, Ultimate Pina Colada, Coconut Martini and Frozen Bahamarita. Draft beers start at $3, classic cocktails start at $4, and wines are $2. Select appetizers are half-price.
4. Finka Table & Tap
Finka hosts Tap-Out Happy Hour from 4-7 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, where you can score $8 handcrafted cocktails and 50 percent off select draft beer.
Finka Table & Tap, 14690 SW 26th St., Miami
5. Barley an American Brasserie
Barley an American Brasserie hosts a happy hour from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, offering $4 beers, $6 wines, and $6 cocktails. Additionally, you can enjoy 35 percent off whiskeys all night on Tuesdays, 50 percent off bottles of wine all night on Wednesdays, and $25 bottles of champagne and rose all night on Thursdays.
Barley an American Brasserie, 8945 SW 72nd Pl., Kendall
6. The Brick American Kitchen & Bar
At The Brick, you can order $3 beer, half-priced wine bottles, $9 signature cocktails, and specialty bar bites from 4-7 p.m. every Monday-Friday.
The Brick American Kitchen & Bar, 8955 SW 72nd Pl., Kendall
7. Miller's Ale House Kendall
Miller’s Ale House Kendall offers a late night happy hour from 10 p.m. until close Sunday-Thursday and features $2 Miller Lite pints, $6 Miller Lite pitchers, $5 craft beers, and cocktails and wine ranging from $2 – $7. You can also score bites from a specially-priced appetizer menu.
Miller’s Ale House, 11625 N Kendall Dr., Miami
8. Hole in the Wall
Hole in the Wall offers Hole Happy Hour from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., where you can sip $2.50 domestic pints and bottles. Come on a Tuesday and enjoy specially-priced tacos from 3-11 p.m. And on Irish Mondays you can order $5 Big Mugs of Samuel Adams or Guinness all day.
Hole in the Wall, 12055 SW 117th Ave., Kendall