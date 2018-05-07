Posted on

Stuck in Kendall traffic? Pull over for these happy hour deals.

Barley, An American BrasserieFrom Patricia Hoyos (Levy PR)
By Amanda MesaFor Miami.com

Contrary to popular belief, Kendall is not a wasteland of strip malls existing on the fringes of civilization. In fact, it’s a lovely place with plenty of watering holes where you can get a post-work buzz without breaking the bank.

Here are some of our favorite happy hour deals in Kendall, Miami’s most magical neighborhood.

1. Scully's Tavern

Bar tender Joey Kernisky prepares a double of captain and coke for a customer at Scully’s Tavern in Kendall on a Friday night. 

From 3-7 p.m. every weekday, Scully’s Tavern offers two-for-one vodka, rum, and whiskey drinks.

Scully’s Tavern, 9809 SW 72nd St., Miami

2. Pisco y Nazca


Fried pork buns at Pisco y Nazca in Kendall

Pisco y Nazca hosts Hora Loca from 5-7 p.m. daily, featuring half off all wine, beer, and house liquor.

Pisco y Nazca, 8405 Mills Dr., #260, Miami

3. Bahama Breeze

Bahama Breeze Classic Margarita

Get on island time at Bahama Breeze during happy hour from 4-6 p.m. every Monday-Friday, and from 9 p.m. – close every Sunday-Thursday. Guest can enjoy $4 specialty drinks, like Bahama Breeze’s Mojito Cubana, Classic Margarita, Ultimate Pina Colada, Coconut Martini and Frozen Bahamarita. Draft beers start at $3, classic cocktails start at $4, and wines are $2. Select appetizers are half-price.

4. Finka Table & Tap

finka

Finka hosts Tap-Out Happy Hour from 4-7 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, where you can score $8 handcrafted cocktails and 50 percent off select draft beer.

Finka Table & Tap, 14690 SW 26th St., Miami

5. Barley an American Brasserie

From Patricia Hoyos (Levy PR)

Barley an American Brasserie hosts a happy hour from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, offering $4 beers, $6 wines, and $6 cocktails. Additionally, you can enjoy 35 percent off whiskeys all night on Tuesdays, 50 percent off bottles of wine all night on Wednesdays, and $25 bottles of champagne and rose all night on Thursdays.

Barley an American Brasserie, 8945 SW 72nd Pl., Kendall

6. The Brick American Kitchen & Bar

At The Brick, you can order $3 beer, half-priced wine bottles, $9 signature cocktails, and specialty bar bites from 4-7 p.m. every Monday-Friday.

The Brick American Kitchen & Bar, 8955 SW 72nd Pl., Kendall

7. Miller's Ale House Kendall

Miller’s Ale House Kendall offers a late night happy hour from 10 p.m. until close Sunday-Thursday and features $2 Miller Lite pints, $6 Miller Lite pitchers, $5 craft beers, and cocktails and wine ranging from $2 – $7. You can also score bites from a specially-priced appetizer menu.

Miller’s Ale House, 11625 N Kendall Dr., Miami

8. Hole in the Wall

Hole in the Wall offers Hole Happy Hour from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., where you can sip $2.50 domestic pints and bottles. Come on a Tuesday and enjoy specially-priced tacos from 3-11 p.m. And on Irish Mondays you can order $5 Big Mugs of Samuel Adams or Guinness all day.

Hole in the Wall, 12055 SW 117th Ave., Kendall

