Stuck in Kendall traffic? Pull over for these happy hour deals.

Contrary to popular belief, Kendall is not a wasteland of strip malls existing on the fringes of civilization. In fact, it’s a lovely place with plenty of watering holes where you can get a post-work buzz without breaking the bank.

Here are some of our favorite happy hour deals in Kendall, Miami’s most magical neighborhood.

1. Scully's Tavern Bar tender Joey Kernisky prepares a double of captain and coke for a customer at Scully's Tavern in Kendall on a Friday night. From 3-7 p.m. every weekday, Scully's Tavern offers two-for-one vodka, rum, and whiskey drinks.

2. Pisco y Nazca

2. Pisco y Nazca

Fried pork buns at Pisco y Nazca in Kendall Pisco y Nazca hosts Hora Loca from 5-7 p.m. daily, featuring half off all wine, beer, and house liquor.

3. Bahama Breeze Bahama Breeze Classic Margarita Get on island time at Bahama Breeze during happy hour from 4-6 p.m. every Monday-Friday, and from 9 p.m. – close every Sunday-Thursday. Guest can enjoy $4 specialty drinks, like Bahama Breeze's Mojito Cubana, Classic Margarita, Ultimate Pina Colada, Coconut Martini and Frozen Bahamarita. Draft beers start at $3, classic cocktails start at $4, and wines are $2. Select appetizers are half-price.

4. Finka Table & Tap Finka hosts Tap-Out Happy Hour from 4-7 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, where you can score $8 handcrafted cocktails and 50 percent off select draft beer.

5. Barley an American Brasserie From Patricia Hoyos (Levy PR) Barley an American Brasserie hosts a happy hour from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, offering $4 beers, $6 wines, and $6 cocktails. Additionally, you can enjoy 35 percent off whiskeys all night on Tuesdays, 50 percent off bottles of wine all night on Wednesdays, and $25 bottles of champagne and rose all night on Thursdays.

6. The Brick American Kitchen & Bar At The Brick, you can order $3 beer, half-priced wine bottles, $9 signature cocktails, and specialty bar bites from 4-7 p.m. every Monday-Friday.

7. Miller's Ale House Kendall Miller's Ale House Kendall offers a late night happy hour from 10 p.m. until close Sunday-Thursday and features $2 Miller Lite pints, $6 Miller Lite pitchers, $5 craft beers, and cocktails and wine ranging from $2 – $7. You can also score bites from a specially-priced appetizer menu.

