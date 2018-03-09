Spring Break & ballin’ on a budget: Here’s where to find cheap drinks on South Beach
South Beach is notorious for its crazy expensive cocktails. But you can still get tipsy without going broke if you know where to go, and when. Since Spring Break is here, we’ve put together a nifty guide for all you party animals looking to get boozy on a college kid’s budget. You’re welcome.
Ricky's South Beach
You’ll find $7 beers and an $11 Cocktail of the Day at Ricky’s, which isn’t bad. But if you really want to get your drank on for cheap, visit during happy hour, which takes place from 5 to 10 p.m. every day and features 50% off everything behind the bar.
Ricky’s South Beach, 1222 16th Street Miami Beach
Purdy Lounge
Nicknamed “Dirty Purdy,” this Miami Beach staple got a makeover and a new beverage program that’s sure to knock your socks off — without breaking the bank. Buy one, get one free from 3 to 8 p.m. every Monday through Friday.
Purdy Lounge, 1811 Purdy Avenue, Miami Beach
Foxhole
Foxhole may be notorious as a late night haunt, but it pays to arrive early. Get there between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. and you’ll score $2 domestic and imported beers, not to mention everything behind the bar is 50% off. The spot also serves free popcorn.
Foxhole, 1218 14th Ct., Miami Beach
Pubbelly Sushi
What’s better than cheap drinks? Cheap drinks and bomb sushi. Load up on $4 beers, $6 wine and sake (you so fancy!) and $8 cocktails from 4 to 7 p.m. every day and from 10 p.m. to close Sunday through Thursday. Keep your tipsy under control with bar bites ranging from $4 to $11.50.
Pubbelly Sushi, 424 20th Street, Miami Beach
Call Me Gaby
If you’re looking for a low-key hangout with great drink specials, head to Call Me Gaby. From 4 to 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday, you’ll find $9 cocktails (good ones), $7 glasses of wine, and $5 beers.
Call Me Gaby, 22 Washington Ave., Miami Beach
Sweet Liberty Drinks & Supply Company
Known for its laundry list of awards, this Miami Beach staple serves up $5 classic cocktails, $7 signature cocktails, and $5 beers from 4 to 7 p.m. every day. If you want to be classy, you can sip $5 rose by the glass and $6 house white wine.
Sweet Liberty, 237 20th St., Suite B, Miami Beach
La Moderna
Take a little trip to Italy at La Moderna, which serves $6 negronis, margaritas, martinis, spritzes, draft beer and wine during happy hour from 5 to 7:30 p.m. every day. And all happy hour drinks come with two complimentary mini Margherita pizzas.
La Moderna, 1874 Bay Rd., Miami Beach