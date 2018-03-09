Spring Break & ballin’ on a budget: Here’s where to find cheap drinks on South Beach

South Beach is notorious for its crazy expensive cocktails. But you can still get tipsy without going broke if you know where to go, and when. Since Spring Break is here, we’ve put together a nifty guide for all you party animals looking to get boozy on a college kid’s budget. You’re welcome.

Ricky's South Beach You’ll find $7 beers and an $11 Cocktail of the Day at Ricky’s, which isn’t bad. But if you really want to get your drank on for cheap, visit during happy hour, which takes place from 5 to 10 p.m. every day and features 50% off everything behind the bar. Show details

Purdy Lounge Nicknamed “Dirty Purdy,” this Miami Beach staple got a makeover and a new beverage program that’s sure to knock your socks off — without breaking the bank. Buy one, get one free from 3 to 8 p.m. every Monday through Friday. Show details

Foxhole Get to Foxhole early for Labor Day party and half off drinks. (Facebook) Foxhole may be notorious as a late night haunt, but it pays to arrive early. Get there between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. and you’ll score $2 domestic and imported beers, not to mention everything behind the bar is 50% off. The spot also serves free popcorn. Show details

Pubbelly Sushi Food detail for Pubbelly story, Rockshrimp tempura,avocado mango,tuna tartare What’s better than cheap drinks? Cheap drinks and bomb sushi. Load up on $4 beers, $6 wine and sake (you so fancy!) and $8 cocktails from 4 to 7 p.m. every day and from 10 p.m. to close Sunday through Thursday. Keep your tipsy under control with bar bites ranging from $4 to $11.50. Show details

Call Me Gaby Photo/OpenTable If you’re looking for a low-key hangout with great drink specials, head to Call Me Gaby. From 4 to 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday, you’ll find $9 cocktails (good ones), $7 glasses of wine, and $5 beers. Show details

Sweet Liberty Drinks & Supply Company Sweet Liberty knows what the happy hour crowds like. Known for its laundry list of awards, this Miami Beach staple serves up $5 classic cocktails, $7 signature cocktails, and $5 beers from 4 to 7 p.m. every day. If you want to be classy, you can sip $5 rose by the glass and $6 house white wine. Show details

