Start your night or finish it off at this new lounge at the SLS Brickell

Bazaar Mar and Fi’lia diners who are too stuffed to go home, SLS Brickell hotel patrons who want a low key night of drinks and locals who are on the hunt for the newest hot spot to lounge, pay attention!

SLS Brickell, the Philippe Stark-designed hotel owned by the sbe group that boasts two of Miami’s hottest restaurants (mentioned above), is opening a new lounge called SAAM to cater to downtown’s thirst for crafty cocktails and elegant meet-up spots.

Read More: These trendy bars could be the best in Brickell

Grab a seat on one of the comfy taupe couches in this space – another Philippe Stark joint – and luxuriate in the safari-chic decor as you sip cocktails. Try the Soda with an H, with Cucumber Effen Vodka, dill and Serrano pepper. Or sip on the Pink Punk Lemonade with gin, raspberries, lemon, soda and Peaty Malt Scotch. An a la carte snacking menu is available – designed by Chef Jose Andres himself – with options like Shrimp and Crab Cocktail and a selection of “bikini” sandwiches (they won’t make you beach season ready – these sandwiches are named after the Bikini Concert Hall in Barcelona, Spain).

Read More: Where to drink after work (or whenever, really)

Located on the second floor of the hotel, SAAM seeks to be downtown Miami’s place to warm up or wind down the evening. Costas Charalambous, President of the sbe Group’s nightlife properties, which includes Miami spots Hyde Beach and Doheny Room at the Delano, sees the need for another meet up spot in Brickell. In a statement he explains, “From hand-crafted cocktails with colleagues after work to a complete evening out, SAAM will become a go-to destination in Downtown Miami.”

We’ll drink to that.