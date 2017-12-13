Posted on

Sing in the New Year at PlugIN Karaoke Bar

By Amanda MesaFor Miami.com

When it comes to celebrating New Year’s Eve (or any holiday, really), living in a party capital like Miami does have its perks. But for some of us, spending year after year counting down to midnight at a crowded nightclub, surrounded by the same droves of snooty gliterrati gets really old fast.

Of course, Miami offers plenty more options to celebrate that veer from the typical, but lately, we’ve got karaoke on our minds.

Dade locals will have to venture across county lines to get there, but PlugIN Karaoke at Gulfstream Park is well worth the journey. Guests can choose between private rooms for as few as two (Room #13) or as many as 150 (Room #18). Once you’re in, you can test your vocal chords on songs within PlugIN’s library of over 35,000 tunes in 6 languages.

PlugIN Karaoke

And if the idea of belting out “Despacito” in front of your friends gives you the jitters, don’t despair — PlugIN is much more than just a karaoke bar.

“It truly is unique in that it brings together unbelievable food, drinks, and music in an upscale, private, well-rounded experience. We have a full kitchen and an ultra-premium bar with cocktails, wine, liquor, and beer served in the private rooms by our professional waitstaff,” said Ally Golan, VP of Marketing for PlugIN US.

A private room at PlugIN Karaoke

Helmed by Executive Chef Beulah Taveras and inspired by Miami’s international culinary scene, PlugIN’s fusion menu features shareable plates that are easy to eat — even if you’re singing or jumping around on the furniture (which you’re definitely welcome to do).  Think sushi, tuna tostones, tacos and s’mores brownies.

Bites at PlugIN Karaoke

Typically, PlugIN’s cover charge ranges from $20 to $36 (reservations are required). But should you choose to spend New Year’s Eve at PlugIN, you’ll get to pick between two packages (priced at $109 and $149 per person) that include a 3-course prix fixe menu, a champagne toast, and a bottle of liquor or unlimited drinks (depending on the package).

New Year's Eve at PlugIn Karaoke

Gulfstream Park, 801 Silks Run, Suite 2597, Hallandale Beach;  844-475-8446 or visit https://fl.pluginkaraoke.com/.

