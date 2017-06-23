The neighborhood got all fancy on us. Now Purdy Lounge is, too.
We’ve always loved Purdy Lounge just the way it is, but nearly two decades of late night raging, way too much tequila, and countless bad decisions can take a toll on even the hardiest party spot. Celebrating 17 years as Sunset Harbour’s go-to for getting lit, Purdy Lounge will soon be sporting a whole new look.
It was a long time coming, given Sunset Harbour’s current revival into a sleek locals-only haven for dining and shopping. Now with its new face, Purdy Lounge can continue its reign as the enclave’s low key hang out.
PHOTO GALLERY: Take a look at the new interior of Purdy Lounge
To go along with it’s retro-inspired new decor, the club will also be unveiling a new cocktail menu courtesy of master mixologist Tommy Merolla featuring craft concoctions to tickle the fancy of even the most particular connoisseur.
Both the cocktail menu and Purdy’s aesthetic changes will be unveiled starting 9 p.m. Sunday, June 25 during a special throw down of its Made You Look party.
Purdy Lounge, 1811 Purdy Ave., Miami Beach; purdylounge.com.