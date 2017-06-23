Posted on

The neighborhood got all fancy on us. Now Purdy Lounge is, too.

By Amanda Mesa

We’ve always loved Purdy Lounge just the way it is, but nearly two decades of late night raging, way too much tequila, and countless bad decisions can take a toll on even the hardiest party spot. Celebrating 17 years as Sunset Harbour’s go-to for getting lit, Purdy Lounge will soon be sporting a whole new look.

It was a long time coming, given Sunset Harbour’s current revival into a sleek locals-only haven for dining and shopping. Now with its new face, Purdy Lounge can continue its reign as the enclave’s low key hang out. 

PHOTO GALLERY: Take a look at the new interior of Purdy Lounge

To go along with it’s retro-inspired new decor, the club will also be unveiling a new cocktail menu courtesy of master mixologist Tommy Merolla featuring craft concoctions to tickle the fancy of even the most particular connoisseur.  

The Coco Plum: Woodford Bourbon, plum bitters, angostura bitters, simple syrup served over a coconut ice cube.

Both the cocktail menu and Purdy’s aesthetic changes will be unveiled starting 9 p.m. Sunday, June 25 during a special throw down of its Made You Look party. 

Purdy Lounge, 1811 Purdy Ave., Miami Beach; purdylounge.com.

Comments

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback

More Like This

Tourists There is a burger in Miami that costs $100. We have officially lost our minds.
The neighborhood got all fancy on us. Now Purdy Lounge is, too.

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback
Tourists 10 Stylish South Beach Hotels You Can Actually Afford to Stay In
Miami Guide
So MiamiHidden gems on Key Biscayne courtesy of island insiders
Tourists Mattel’s new line of Ken dolls are ALL from Miami
Tourists This new Miami restaurant is literally fire
It already has fancy stores — now Design District’s getting two fancy new restaurants
Ritz-Carlton isn’t all about hotels anymore. Now it’s launching a cruise line
Tourists OMG! Sawgrass Mills is having a major Bag Sale!
This Miami Beach bar earned top marks at the 2017 Spirited Awards. It’s kind of a big deal.
Here is everything we can write about Cam Con without getting fired
A look back at Jazid’s best moments (before it closes forever)