No rain could stop Drake from partying in Miami on Memorial Day Weekend

Drake, Diddy and friends hanging out at STORY.

Drake kicked off Memorial Day Weekend in Miami on Friday night, partying with a slew of pro athletes friends and Migos.

The rapper was first spotted at Miami hotspot KOMODO before heading to South Beach, arriving at David Grutman’s Story Nightclub around 1 a.m. The “God’s Plan” rapper joined Migos in the club’s VIP area behind the DJ booth alongside Pacers forward Lance Stephenson, the Spurs’ Rudy Gay, Steelers running back Le’veon Bell and rapper Busta Rhymes.

Neither walking nor talking, Migos chilled in Story’s VIP room World Red Eye

Drake danced along to Migos set as they played hits including “Walk It Talk It”, “Stir Fry” and “Slippery” and was seen hyping up the crowd and drinking throughout the night.

Drake & Dids hug it out at Story World Red Eye

Around 3:45 a.m. Diddy arrived joining the gropup at their table. Diddy immediately embraced Drake with a big hug and bought 10 bottles of his Ciroc vodka for the crew. Drake was spotted drinking Ciroc Berry, hugging and joking with Diddy for the remainder of the night, leaving around 5 a.m.

Diddy, Drake & Migos drinking–wait for it–Ciroc–in Story’s VIP room World Red Eye