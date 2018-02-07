No need to hit the mega clubs. Try these new lounges and bars in Miami.

When it comes to bars, clubs, and restaurants, Miami’s rapid turnover rate is almost impossible to keep up with. We’re like the mythological Hydra of food and nightlife: whenever a spot closes, it always seems as though two more have already sprung up elsewhere. Here are some of our favorites to have entered the scene since last summer.

1. Melinda's Wynwood’s only mezcal and gourmet bites bar opened early this year. Helmed by international Chef Matthew McKean and DJ William Renaurt, the cozy ’20s inspired space occupies the former first floor of The Electric Pickle nightclub, making it the perfect pre-and-post-game spot for a night of dancing. Items on the menu include globally-inspired “crudo” dishes , traditional Mexican street eats and the best nachos in the neighborhood, plus mezcal-oriented craft cocktails. Here’s a tip: ask for the ever-changing “secret menu” for dishes crafted to correlate with the evening’s events upstairs at the Pickle. Show details

Show map 2826 N Miami Ave., Miami; 305-456-5918 2826 N Miami Avenue, Miami, FL 33127 Take me there

2. rácket This is the new new in Wynwood. rácket (with a lower-case ‘r’) is the brainchild of Drunken Dragon and Foxhole’s Homecookin’ Hospitality Group. Two rooms offer two different drinking environments with unique personalities and ambiances — one for the laid-back imbibing, another for turnt-up tipples. Guests can sip craft cocktails made with locally-sourced ingredients while enjoying weekly live entertainment. Happy hour is daily from 4-8 p.m. and features $4 beers and $10 cocktails. Show details

Show map 150 NW 24th St, Miami; 786-637-2987 150 NW 24th St, Miami, FL 33127 Take me there

3. Drift Mum’s the Word and Irish With A Cause (center) cocktails at Drift 1 Hotel South Beach’s new lobby bar Drift features small bites by award-winning Chef Jose Mendin (think gourmet croquetas de jamon and bunuelos) and farm-to-bar cocktails, and a daily happy hour from 6-7:30 p.m. where you can sip and savor to your heart’s content for half the price. Show details

Show map 2341 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; www.1hotels.com/south-beach 2341 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33139 Take me there

4. Barsecco The new concept that replaced Brickell’s Segafredo boasts a chic new interior, internationally-inspired shareable plates, and a Prosecco-centric signature cocktail section. Not to mention a daily happy hour and guest DJ’s to help take patrons from post-work mingling to late night partying. Show details

Show map 1421 S Miami Ave., Miami; 305-577-9809 1421 S Miami Avenue, Miami, FL 33130 Take me there

6. The Wharf Located on the Miami River just a few blocks from downtown, The Wharf is 30,000 square feet of open-air space for communal-style dining, drinking (two bars) and lounging by the waterfront. Come by car or by boat, as The Wharf also offers dockage space.

Show details

Show map 114 SW North River Dr., Miami; 305-906-4000 114 SW North River Drive, Miami, FL 33130 Take me there

7. Coco Bambu Coco Bambu International seafood concept Coco Bambu arrived in Miami Beach early last fall. The county’s largest seafood venue, it offers inventive signature cocktails, Brazilian staple dishes designed around locally sourced ingredients and a chic, elegant ambiance. Show details

Show map 955 Alton Rd., Miami Beach; 786-348-0770 955 Alton Road, Miami Beach, FL 33139 Take me there

8. DÔA Photo/Seth Browarnik/WorldRedEye.com While it’s not a newcomer to Miami’s dining and drinking scene, DÔA recently got a facelift. The renovated space features a more intimate dining room, a semi-private terrace, and brand new music, bar and dining programs. The new menu features upscale LatAsian fare with more affordable prices and imaginative drinks like the Saketini cocktail, Nikkei Lemonade, and the Shade of DÔA (our favorite, made with Suntory Whisky Toki, cinnamon syrup, lemon, Frangelico, egg white and chocolate bitters). On Saturdays, the restaurant turns into a party spot with live DJ performances and bottle service. Show details

Show map 2000 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-587-2000 2000 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33139 Take me there