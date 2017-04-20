Posted on

Only 200 people can get into this new South Beach club, but not because it’s snobby.

EnVie opens in South Beach, offering an intimate space for revelers to party. Stuart Tracte
by Lesley Abravanel | Lank@aol.com | @LesleyAbravanel

Opening officially on Friday: Envie Miami, a new club at the Royal Palm South Beach, owned by the same folks who own the hotel’s Byblos restaurant.

Read More: New bars and lounges in Miami

“Envie is a hidden gem in South Beach,” says owner Charles Khabouth. “With top tier service and entertainment this intimate club will be an oasis for those looking for an amazing night out where everyone is treated like a VIP.”

Partying at EnVie’s Friends and Family night before its grand opening. Stuart Tracte

And in the quest to out VIP other clubs, this one says it sets itself apart by being more boutique-y than others.

“Charles and I recognize that Miami is one of the nation’s nightlife hubs and we wanted to give the city a truly boutique nightlife experience,” said co-owner Maher Murshed. “We will put the same love and care into this project as we do with all of our culinary and nightlife concepts in Toronto and at Byblos Miami.” 

The club will feature house and underground music on the weekends, and open format and hip-hop on Tuesdays.  

The 200-person club, which previewed during WMC, will host its official opening at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 25 with a performance by rapper Tory Lanez. 

EnVie, at the Royal Palm South Beach, 1545 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; RSVP@EnvieMiami.com or 786-602-2332.

Comments

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback

More Like This

Barry Jenkins is one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential People
7 Movies Not to Miss at Outshine Film Festival

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback
Florida Keys Hotel Guide
Miami Guide
5 Places in Miami to Visit During Your 6-Hour Layover at MIA
Tourists Your Everything Guide to Key West Hotels
Puff, puff, party in Miami at these 4/20 events
Magique Show joins Faena Theater’s C’est Rouge Cabaret
Tourists Where to turn up in Wynwood
Stephen Marley on marijuana: ‘It’s a miracle plant!’
Pot-smokers can celebrate 4/20 at this Coral Gables restaurant
A Miami group wants to stop Bayfront Park from selling liquor. Here’s why you should pay attention
Gorillaz to headline III Points for rare, first-time-ever Miami performance