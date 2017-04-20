Only 200 people can get into this new South Beach club, but not because it’s snobby.

EnVie opens in South Beach, offering an intimate space for revelers to party.

Opening officially on Friday: Envie Miami, a new club at the Royal Palm South Beach, owned by the same folks who own the hotel’s Byblos restaurant.

Read More: New bars and lounges in Miami

“Envie is a hidden gem in South Beach,” says owner Charles Khabouth. “With top tier service and entertainment this intimate club will be an oasis for those looking for an amazing night out where everyone is treated like a VIP.”

Partying at EnVie’s Friends and Family night before its grand opening. Stuart Tracte

And in the quest to out VIP other clubs, this one says it sets itself apart by being more boutique-y than others.

“Charles and I recognize that Miami is one of the nation’s nightlife hubs and we wanted to give the city a truly boutique nightlife experience,” said co-owner Maher Murshed. “We will put the same love and care into this project as we do with all of our culinary and nightlife concepts in Toronto and at Byblos Miami.”

The club will feature house and underground music on the weekends, and open format and hip-hop on Tuesdays.

The 200-person club, which previewed during WMC, will host its official opening at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 25 with a performance by rapper Tory Lanez.

EnVie, at the Royal Palm South Beach, 1545 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; RSVP@EnvieMiami.com or 786-602-2332.