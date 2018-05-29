Posted on

Nick Cannon is opening a hip hop sports bar in Miami Beach and we just got a sneak peek

Amara La Negra and Nick Cannon Wild 'N Out on Ocean Drive Wild 'N Out Sports Bar and Arcade
by Lesley Abravael For Miami.com

The rain didn’t stop Nick Cannon from giving his pals an exclusive sneak preview of his newest venture, a hip hop sports bar called Wild ‘N Out Sports Bar and Arcade, opening officially within the next few weeks at 1144 Ocean Drive at the Hotel Victor right next to Sugar Factory.

“It’s the first hip-hop sports bar ever… It’s not just a place where you can get food and drinks, but also you can play games and it’s Wild ‘N Out-themed,” Cannon told E!. “The Wild ‘N Out girls are there as your waitresses, and there might be a Wild ‘N Out guy or two. But it’s really that same energy from the show.”

Throughout the weekend, rapper and producer Birdman, rapper and TV personality Safaree Samuels, and Love & Hip Hop Miami’s Amara La Negra stopped by to congratulate Cannon on the opening.

Love & Hip Hop’s Amara La Negra gets a sneak peak at Nick Cannon’s new South Beach sports barWild 'N Out Sports Bar and Arcade

The Dave & Buster’s of hip hop will feature 2,500 square feet of TVs, interactive games and memorabilia from Cannon’s popular MTV sketch comedy series and a menu featuring, among many other things, country fried chicken and waffles, several different kinds of wings including maple bacon wings, “Crazy Nachos,” and huge oversize drinks. Because when on Ocean Drive . . .

Birdman and Nick Cannon celebrate the opening of Wild ‘N Out

There will also be live performances, “Wild ‘N Out Girl auditions” and comedy shows. Unlike many star chefs, Cannon at least promises a monthly DJ appearance with celeb guests.  The full arcade will open later this year and feature classics like Pac-Man, pinball and Asteroids.

Happy hour specials will be available from noon to 5 p.m.

 

1144 Ocean Drive
Take me there
