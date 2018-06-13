Nick Cannon is opening a bar on Ocean Drive. Do you have what it takes to work there?

Wanna work for Nick Cannon? MTV’s man-about-town is throwing a big grand opening shindig for his Ocean Drive hip hop sports bar, Wild’N Out Sports Bar and Arcade, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m Friday, June 15. He will use the occasion to cast for Wild ‘N Out “girls” to work there.

The Dave & Buster’s of hip hop will feature various live entertainment, classic arcade games, gigantic cocktails and bar fare. The auditions will be held on June 14 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. The first 1,000 to register before 8 p.m. will get to audition.

All participants must bring a headshot and “are encouraged to dress to impress.” The top 15 will be announced immediately after and will be invited to attend the grand opening event on Friday where the winner will be crowned.

“The energy of the Wild ‘N Out brand matches the vibe of Ocean Drive. Imagine Spring Break every weekend,that’s what you can expect – entertainment, cocktails and endless fun,” Cannon says.

We also asked him what, exactly, he was looking for in terms of the Wild ‘N Out Girls, and he said, “Confidence is everything. Be the queen that you are and come enjoy some frozen cocktails!”

Wild ‘N Out Sports Bar and Arcade

1144 Ocean Drive in South Beach at Hotel Victor www.wildnoutsportsbarandarcade.com